Another one of Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriends is coming forward with allegations of disturbing behaviour by the actor, while a recent report has unearthed some dark secrets about the other men in his family as well.

Courtney Vucekovich, who said she began dating Hammer in June 2020, told Vanity Fair that she and the "Rebecca" star "bonded over past trauma" and he made her feel like "the only girl in the world." However, he later persuaded her into a "bondage scenario" she wasn't comfortable with. Vucekovich says she "eventually consented and really regretted doing so," and ended up calling it quits with the actor in September before checking herself into a treatment programme for trauma.

Paige Lorenze, a 23-year-old design student who began seeing Hammer in September and was among the first ones to go public about his behaviour, reiterated that she felt "unsafe" with him. She told the outlet that she broke things off with Hammer after he "started making rules for me of things I could and couldn't do."

Read more Armie Hammer has 'demonic behaviours' says actor's mum

"He told me that I couldn't have anyone else in my bed. And then I just started to feel really unsafe and really sick to my stomach about things. I was also emotionally dependent on him," Lorenze said. She also claimed that she broke up with him over text "because you never know what you're going to get with him—he's kind of a scary person."

However, Hammer's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, insists that all the interactions between the actor and his former partners were "consensual" and "agreed upon in advance." "The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true," Brettler told the outlet.

Nonetheless, several of Hammer's ex-lovers have come out with allegations about his disturbing actions ever since Elizabeth Chambers, his wife of a decade, filed for divorce in July last year. Vucekovich and Lorenze's allegations are part of an exposé published by the magazine about the actor on Thursday, detailing the reports of disturbing behaviour in his family line. Sources close to the family revealed that many men in the Hammer family have a "dark side," one that looms across five consecutive generations.

Armie's great-great-grandfather, Dr. Julius Hammer, created a scandal in 1919 after he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 3 and a half to 12 years in Sing Sing. According to biographer Edward Jay Epstein, who published "Dossier: The Secret History of Armand Hammer," the Russian immigrant who was also a central member of the Communist Party of the United States had performed an abortion on the wife of a Russian diplomat, who died days after the procedure.

His son Armand Hammer, Armie's great-grandfather, abandoned a medical career to take over his father's other business, Allied Drug. He moved to the Soviet Union in 1921 for about a decade to fortify family connections, and was twice divorced by the 1950s. His second wife Angela told the court that it caused Armand "no pain to see the sufferings of others." Armand moved back to Los Angeles, married a wealthy woman named Frances Barrett Tolman in 1956, invested her money in Occidental Petroleum, and drove the company to huge success. He had multiple mistresses during his time, including Martha Kaufman who submitted to his sexual demands even when they were "extremely humiliating."

Casey Hammer, Armand's granddaughter and Armie's aunt, who is estranged from most of her family and works as a kitchen designer at a San Diego Home Depot, tells the outlet about her family: "I started watching Succession and I had to turn it off," because it was like, 'Oh, my God. That's my family.'"

Next in the line was Armand's only son Julian, Armie's grandfather, and Casey's father. Armand didn't care much for Julian, and left his business empire to Julian's son Michael instead of him. Julian also had a violent streak, which came out when he killed a man inside his Los Angeles home over a gambling debt and supposed advances on his wife, Glenna Sue. The incident happened in 1995, but Julian claimed self-defense and charges against him were dismissed.

Casey says that her father even sexually abused her when she was a child and was abusive to others in the family as well. When his father overrode him in the will, he threatened to kill his entire family including his children.

Armie's father, Michael, had a fairly less controversial life than his ancestors but was still filled with several financial irregularities and other charges. However, multiple people have claimed that the 65-year-old owns a sex throne which he calls "naughty chair," that he keeps in a warehouse. The said throne is about seven feet high, features a chair with a hole in the seat, a cage underneath, and a hook.

Armie, the fifth man in the family, made several unusual comments about his sex life in his interviews, but they went unnoticed until last year when women came forward with allegations that he is "serious" about rape and cannibalism. The father-of-two is facing the consequences of these claims in his acting career.

A person with ties to the Hammer family says: "We call these guys the lucky sperm club here. Never accomplished anything. They know a whole lot about spending other people's money."