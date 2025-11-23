Pakistan International Airlines has been hit by yet another scandal after a crew member failed to board a scheduled return flight from Toronto, fuelling suspicions that he may have deliberately vanished to claim asylum.

It is the latest in a growing series of disappearances that has plunged the struggling national carrier into deeper controversy and raised urgent questions about security, screening and staff morale.

Cabin crew member Asif Najam failed to report for duty on flight PK-798 from Toronto to Lahore on Wednesday, 19 November, prompting an internal investigation.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan confirmed Najam's absence and said the airline was assessing whether the disappearance was intentional. Najam reportedly claimed he was unwell and unable to work, but did not provide any official medical documentation to support his excuse.

'The matter is under investigation. If he is found to have disappeared illegally, departmental action will be initiated against the flight attendant,' Khan told Arab News.

A Growing Trend of Crew 'Runaways'

Najam's case is far from unique. PIA has admitted that at least 10 crew members have failed to return to duty after layovers in Canada in recent years, a trend that has caused significant embarrassment for the airline.

Officials said some staff appear to be exploiting Canada's liberal asylum system to start new lives abroad and escape worsening economic conditions at home.

In 2024, flight steward Jibran Baloch failed to board flight PK-782 from Toronto after more than a decade with the airline.

The same year, attendants Maryam Raza and Faiza Mukhtar also reportedly did not return from Canada. Four more crew members vanished in the final months of 2023, suggesting the problem is growing rather than slowing.

PIA insiders say staff are increasingly using stopovers in Toronto to slip away, with some disappearances believed to be pre-planned in coordination with support networks already active in Canada.

The trend mirrors wider migration patterns, as rising inflation and soaring living costs have pushed more Pakistanis to seek opportunities abroad.

How Canada's Immigration Rules Make It Easy

Under Canadian immigration law, airline crew from eligible countries can enter on a General Declaration, or GD, without a visa, provided there is a reciprocal agreement in place.

The GD lists crew details and flight schedules and is designed to ensure timely departure on the return leg. But critics say the system has become a loophole exploited by foreign crew to disappear once they land.

Peel Regional Police confirmed to Pakistan Observer that no missing-person reports were filed for PIA staff at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Meanwhile, strict privacy rules at the Canada Border Services Agency and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada prevent officials from commenting on individual cases.

Once a crew member files for asylum or enters Canada through marriage or a work-permit route, the process continues through established legal channels, often allowing applicants to remain in the country for years.

PIA Struggles Under Debt, Scandal and Privatisation Pressure

The disappearances come at a time when PIA is already battling multiple crises. Aside from Pakistan's worsening economic challenges, the airline has been dogged by controversies ranging from pilot licensing issues to operational failures and financial mismanagement.

The Prime Minister's Office announced this week that bidding for PIA's long-planned privatisation will begin soon. The government plans to sell 75 per cent of the airline while retaining its name and branding.

With a reported debt pile of £1.9 billion, PIA has become a significant burden on Pakistan's national budget. Officials say privatisation is essential to reduce financial strain and satisfy conditions under the £5.3 billion IMF agreement.

Another Embarrassment for a Troubled Airline

As investigators determine whether Najam planned his disappearance, the incident adds yet another layer of shame for Pakistan's national carrier. With crew members repeatedly slipping away in Canada, critics argue PIA is rapidly losing control of its workforce and its international credibility.

For now, the airline faces yet another runaway crew case, with no sign that the trend will slow any time soon.