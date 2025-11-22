A new wave of activism is unfolding inside the world's most popular video games. The New Save Collective, a group of organisers from immigrant backgrounds, has begun staging simulated ICE raids in Grand Theft Auto V and interactive scavenger hunts in Fortnite to teach players about immigrant rights and civic engagement. Their approach reflects a deliberate strategy to counter anti-immigrant disinformation and reshape narratives in digital spaces where millions of players gather daily.

Simulating ICE Raids in GTA

In their inaugural event, the Collective used a GTA role-play mod to recreate immigration enforcement scenarios. Popular streamer SteveTheGamer55, with over 4.6 million subscribers, broadcast the session live. His character, an immigrant worker on a visa, was confronted by players role-playing as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The staged encounter included interrogation, restraint, and eventual release, while bystanders challenged the agents and demanded accountability.

Scenes were set near virtual gates designed to resemble detention centres, emphasising the simulation's fidelity. Organisers explained that the goal was to familiarise audiences with rights during ICE encounters, offering practical lessons in a format that resonates with younger, digitally native communities.

Expanding Into Fortnite

Building on momentum, the Collective hosted a closed scavenger hunt in Fortnite, inviting players nationwide to participate in interactive lessons on immigrant rights and community building. The event was designed to be less intense than the GTA role-play, but equally effective in fostering awareness. Participants explored scenarios that highlighted bystander responsibilities and protections for immigrants, while organisers screened participants to mitigate disruption from malicious actors attempting to impersonate ICE agents from spreading false narratives.

Future events are planned across multiple gaming environments, reflecting the group's ambition to embed activism into diverse online spaces. Organisers emphasised that gaming was not a haphazard choice but a data-driven strategy informed by years of research into online disinformation.

Countering Official Messaging

The campaign also responds to the growing use of gaming culture by government agencies. In October, the US Department of Homeland Security shared a social media post styled after the Halo video game series, echoing its slogan 'Ending this battle'. Other posts borrowed from Pokémon's 'gotta catch 'em all' catchphrase, paired with footage of ICE operations. Officials said the approach was designed to connect with audiences in familiar settings.

Activists argue that such tactics risk normalising enforcement and surveillance. The New Save Collective reject gaming as a tool for harassment or exclusion, instead emphasising empowerment and education. Most members are immigrants or descendants of refugees, driving a mission centred on belonging and shared purpose.

Building Inclusive Communities

Organisers such as PitaBreadFace and Anosh Polticoal, speaking under pseudonyms for safety, described how gaming's social features can be harnessed for positive impact. They noted that conservative networks have long exploited gaming spaces, citing the Gamergate controversy as an example of hostile mobilisation. The Collective aim to close that gap by fostering inclusive communities and countering xenophobia.

Platforms like Roblox have already hosted rallies and protests, including pro-Palestinian solidarity and anti-ICE demonstrations. For the Collective, titles like GTA and Fortnite provide ideal backdrops, with role-playing participants sometimes bringing real-world expertise as lawyers or police officers.

Partnering for Change

The initiative is supported by Define American, an organisation dedicated to reshaping media portrayals of immigrants. Shauna Siggelkow, its vice president of programmes, stressed that transforming immigration policy requires altering public discourse. 'To transform immigration policies, we must first alter the public conversation,' she said, adding that all citizens need to understand their rights during ICE confrontations.

The Collective plan further events to mobilise gamers, arguing that immersive digital environments are crucial for reshaping immigration stories. While critics warn that politicising entertainment could alienate players, organisers insist that gaming is already a battleground of ideas. Their mission is to ensure that immigrant rights and civic protections are part of that conversation.