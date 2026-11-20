Anthropic's record-breaking initial public offering (IPO), which took its valuation to roughly $1.7 trillion (£1.3 trillion), has sparked more than investor excitement, with more than 100 protesters gathering outside its San Francisco headquarters to demand restrictions on artificial intelligence (AI) development.

The demonstrations on 19 November centred on fears that increasingly powerful AI systems could eventually develop their own successors without meaningful human oversight. Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon joined AI safety advocates in calling for a ban on a process known as recursive self-improvement (RSI).

The protest coincided with Anthropic's stock market debut, turning a major financial milestone into a public confrontation over the potential dangers of the technology.

Former Anthropic Researcher Calls for a Ban on RSI

Coxon, who resigned from Anthropic in September over concerns about the industry's approach to AI safety, told the media that the company's financial success was beside the point.

'It literally doesn't matter whether they invest. We have to stop RSI,' he said.

Recursive self-improvement refers to AI systems using their capabilities to design, train, and develop more advanced versions of themselves. Critics fear the process could accelerate technological development beyond humanity's ability to understand or control it.

Coxon argued that Anthropic should lobby governments and coordinate with other AI companies to establish a complete ban.

'At this point, the companies are the problem,' he said, warning that Anthropic was among the few organisations potentially capable of achieving recursive self-improvement by 2027.

Other prominent AI safety advocates joined him, including former OpenAI researcher Daniel Kokotajlo and AI educator Rob Miles.

Kokotajlo compared the prospect of autonomous AI development to something 'a comic book supervillain mad scientist' would pursue.

The demonstrations also escalated later in the day when members of the Stop AI organisation blocked the company's office entrance. San Francisco police subsequently arrested around four protesters, according to KQED.

Anthropic Acknowledges Risks as AI Researchers Raise Concerns

The concerns are not entirely disconnected from Anthropic's own statements.

In its IPO prospectus, the company acknowledged that allowing AI systems to design their next generations without supervision would not be safe. It also discussed potential policy updates intended 'to keep humans in control of frontier model development'.

An independent report from AI safety organisation METR also found that AI is already accelerating Anthropic's research and development efforts.

Oliver Habryka, who runs the LessWrong forum, expressed concern that the company's new public-market status could increase pressure to maintain its competitive advantage, potentially encouraging more aggressive AI development.

He specifically highlighted the technology's potential biological capabilities.

With recursive self-improvement, Habryka warned, 'things can go much faster than that. And that is terrifying.'

Meanwhile, David Krueger of AI-risk awareness nonprofit Evitable questioned how much influence the demonstrations would have on Anthropic employees.

He suggested that some workers had become overly accepting of the company's approach, saying they had 'really drunk the Kool-Aid'.

Protesters Want Government Intervention

The demonstrations reflect growing pressure for governments to intervene as AI capabilities advance. Coxon argued that slowing the technology's development has become a political rather than purely technical problem.

Separate protesters also gathered outside the Nasdaq exchange in New York.

Anthropic shares debuted at $111.50 (£85.20) before closing at $97.17 (£74.25) on Thursday.

Despite the company's historic market debut, protesters wanted investors and policymakers to consider what could happen if AI development advances faster than humans can maintain control.