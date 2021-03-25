Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, welcomed her third child, a son, with husband Mike Tindall on Sunday, March 21. The happy father later revealed that Zara had to give birth in the bathroom as they did not have enough time to get to the hospital.

There are a number of other celebrities who have amusing birth stories, some planned and some unexpectedly awkward, as recounted by People magazine.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The "Gossip Girl" star and her husband Ryan Reynolds are proud parents to three daughters. According to an anecdote shared by the "Deadpool" actor, he had cold feet while his wife was going through labour, due to which she had to drive them to the hospital. "You can tell me. We're married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So..what the f— happened to Emily?" he wrote on social media referring to his wife's upcoming film "A Simple Favor." However, we can never be sure if he was telling the truth as the pair have a history of cracking jokes and trolling each other.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

The Grammy-winner is extremely proud of her musical talent, so much so that she wanted it to be the first thing her kids hear when they come into the world. During an appearance on "The Gayle King Show," Nick Cannon recalled the unconventional demand his ex-wife made during the birth of their twins Monroe and Moroccan. "Now my wife wanted to make sure that when the babies came out, that they came out not only to a Mariah Carey song, but a live performance from Mariah Carey — her Madison Square performance of 'Fantasy' — so they came out to a round of applause," he said.

Jess Carson and Camille

Midland guitarist Jess Carson and his wife Camille couldn't reach their hospital room in time for the birth of their second child, Parker. Immediately after putting his car in the parking lot, Carson ran over to the passenger side, and "opened the door and [Parker] just came out."

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

The actor decided to play DJ for his wife as they awaited the arrival of their first child, Levi, in 2008. McConaughey recalled in a later interview: "Contractions started kicking in. We had a 14-hour session, [Camila] and I did. I sat there with her, right between her legs. We got tribal on it, we danced to it! I was DJ-ing this Brazilian music. We were jamming!"

Emily Skye

The fitness influencer is also among the parents who went through an unexpected delivery and wasn't left with enough time to go to the hospital. She went into labour two weeks before the expected date, and delivered on her daughter's play mat. "I knew by my partner's face the head was coming out, he had gone white. Meanwhile, I'm roaring and my daughter Mia is screaming in horror and ended up running off and hiding because she was terrified," she shared about the birth of her son Izaac in June last year.

Bode Miller and Morgan

The Olympic skier and his mother filled in as midwives when his wife unexpectedly went into labour with their identical twin boys. Though Bode's mom used to be a midwife, she hadn't done it for over two decades and they were largely unprepared for home delivery. "None of the midwives actually made it on time. They started coming over and by the time they got there, me and my mom were both holding the babies," he revealed on the Today show.

Jade Roper Tolbert

The former "Bachelor in Paradise" star accidentally gave birth in the master closet at her home. She shared the story the day after the birth of her baby boy in July 2019, saying: "My waters broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet. It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, (husband) Tanner's mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby."

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

In an episode of his show in April 2018, the late-night host revealed that his wife delivered their second child, son Axel, in the lobby of their apartment building. "I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, 'We're about to have a baby — we're having a baby — we had a baby,' " Meyers said.

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

The "This Is Us" star followed a midwife's directions on the phone to deliver their child after wife Ryan went into labour unexpectedly. "The midwife's like, [soothing voice] 'That's fantastic, just wait for Mommy to push again. Catch the baby so you can put him on Mommy's chest and they can start bonding,'" he recalled in a later interview.