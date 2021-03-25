Mike Tindall revealed that his daughters Mia and Lena could not be happier to have a baby brother. He said that Lena already started claiming bragging rights over the newborn.

The former ruby player shared the exciting news of his son's birth on his podcast "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" on Wednesday. He said his wife Zara Philips, the daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, gave birth on their bathroom floor with the help of the midwives who rushed over to their house.

Mike said his daughters were not there to witness the baby's birth because the 39-year old had been having contractions through the night. Zara gave birth on Sunday at around 6:00 p.m. to a "bony" boy weighing 8lbs 4oz. They named their son Lucas Philip Tindall as a sweet nod to his great grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

Read more Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth on bathroom floor

The 42-year old said his daughters are thrilled and happy to have a baby brother. He shared that his eldest, seven-year-old Mia is "over the moon" while two-year-old Lena already claimed Lucas as "her baby."

Mike said the good thing about the home birth was he got to cuddle with his son immediately afterwards. He also got to do it while watching a game on TV.

"The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon as he's wrapped up, he's skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we're doing," he explained.

Mike also praised his Olympic medallist wife Zara as he said, "As every man will say, she was a warrior as always, they always are."

Crazy 6 nations weekend but the tournament lives for another week. It was also followed by a super Sunday! #goodtimeshttps://t.co/HYuu65RXM1https://t.co/9k0stAM7DF pic.twitter.com/3onbzFbJqn — mike tindall (@miketindall13) March 24, 2021

Lucas Philip Tindall is the 10th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and is 22nd in line to the British throne. His name is not just a tribute to the duke but also to Mike's father, Philip Tindall.

Mike admitted in an interview in February that he and Zara did not know if they were having a son or another girl as they did not go for an ultrasound. He thought it was better that way because, "at the end of the day, you're just happy if it's got ten fingers and ten toes and it's healthy."