2020 was originally going to be a big year for tech as analysts saw it. The new technologies such a 5G connectivity, powerful processors, and new game consoles were just some of the highlights on the way. However, plans were shattered when the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world. This prompted manufacturers to adjust their respective launches and announcements. Since last year, Apple was speculated to release new hardware around the first quarter. So far it has launched the new MacBook Air and iPad Pro. Now, recent leak finally confirms the rumoured AirTags.

Last month, a major tech publication was able to acquire an unreleased copy of the iOS 14. This new firmware is speculated to go live along with the release of the iPhone 12 and other product refreshes later in 2020. After some extensive data mining, there were multiple new devices that were specified within the code. These include the iPhone 9/SE 2, a wireless pair of over-ear headphones, and a Bluetooth tracker similar to Tile among others.

The AirTags is just one of the many new items that were listed in the leaked iOS 14 software. The Next Web reports that Apple might have mistakenly uploaded the support video for the aforementioned device. Due to the timing, there are those who believe that it might have been an April Fools joke. However, most are convinced that it is proof that the company will be offering its own smart tags soon.

As of this writing, the support video was already taken down, but there are screenshots posted online. What it shows is an image of the "Find My iPhone" menu, which now features an option called "Enable Offline Finding." Moreover, the description below lists AirTags, which is a solid clue that the product is not vapourware and could be shipping anytime this year.

Earlier it was suggested that the AirTags will take advantage of the Ultra Wideband radio found on the iPhone 11 series. Tech experts claim that it offers improved accuracy than what is currently available on older models. Then there's talk that Apple will pair this functionality with augmented reality to give users a visual idea of where their device might be related to their current location.