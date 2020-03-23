Since last year, rumours have been circulating about Apple's alleged low-cost iPhone. Sources claim it will be called the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 and while its design will follow that of the iPhone 8. It was also suggested that the launch will be sometime this month. However, due to the ongoing struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, production is speculated to encounter delays. Meanwhile, a supply chain insider hints that production of the entry-level handset is already on the way, while the iPhone 12 will be allegedly delayed.

While most analysts assumed that the product and shipment delays will affect all of Apple's speculated product releases for March, things turned out differently instead. Last week, the 2020 iPad Pro and 2020 MacBook Air made their debut to the delight of consumers. The new hardware came with notable improvements over its predecessors.

Nevertheless, the news teasing that production is currently underway is likewise a welcome update for those who want a budget-tier iOS handset. Digital Trends points out the fact that the iPhone 9/SE 2 will allegedly ship with the A13 Bionic processor. This is the same silicon Apple uses for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, so it basically offers the best value for those who do not want to spend too much on flagship-grade performance.

Insiders reveal that the manufacturer actually intended to launch the smartphone this month. Unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak evidently affected its manufacturing facilities in China. Production was originally scheduled to start last month and distribution to follow in March. Now, it looks like release dates have been shuffled around to make up for the shipment delays.

With only a few weeks left before April, it does not look like shipments will make it in time. As for the exact timeframe, Apple is yet to communicate the information to its partners and retailers. Analyst Jon Prosser, on the other hand, believes that it will not be long before the iPhone becomes available. He claims that Chinese manufacturer BYD is handling the production of the iPhone 9 right now. Moreover, Prosser might have just confirmed the existence of the iPhone 9 Plus as well.