The European Union recently passed a rule that leaves Apple with no choice but to use a USB Type-C port on iPhones for charging. Now, it looks like the American tech giant will adopt USB-C ports for a myriad of other products as well.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states Apple will bring USB-C ports to all AirPods models and Mac accessories by 2024. So, the Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, and other Mac accessories will come with a USB-C port.

The move could be a part of Apple's strategy to adopt the USB Type-C standard for its next iPhone and iPad product lines. Notably, this will comply with a recent rule passed by the European Union that requires all smartphones, tabs, and cameras to have a USB Type-C port for charging.

According to Gurman, Apple expected the European Union to mandate a single charging standard. This will enhance interoperability while minimising environmental waste due to the scrapping of chargers.

However, the rule will affect Apple more than other manufacturers since it uses the Lightning port for its iPhones. A wide range of iPads also uses the same Lightning standard.

Meanwhile, many Android devices come with a USB Type-C port for charging. In other words, most Android devices are already compliant with the law.

So, 2024 iPhone models will be available for purchase in Europe only if they have USB Type-C ports. As a result, Apple is likely to ditch its current Lightning charging standard soon.

Also, the iPhone 15 is tipped to come with a USB Type-C port next year. The iPad, on the other hand, could switch to USB-C by the end of 2022. Gurman also predicts Apple will release multiple Mac updates next year.

So, it is safe to assume that the Cupertino-based tech giant is gearing up to launch a new Mac Pro and iMac. Some reports suggest Apple will temporarily switch to a USB Type-C port to avoid getting banned in Europe. The company reportedly plans to introduce inductive charging on all its products in the coming months.