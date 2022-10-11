Google took the wraps off multiple products at the recently concluded Made by Google event. Much to the delight of Pixel fans, the Pixel 7 series duo broke cover during the event last week.

For those unaware, the Pixel 7 lineup includes the vanilla Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Also, the company unveiled its first-ever smartwatch, dubbed Google Pixel Watch.

Other Google's Pixel range of devices that made their debut at the event includes the Pixel Tablet. Now, it appears Google is on the verge of making its foray into the foldable phone market.

Noted display analyst Ross Young suggests Google will launch its maiden foldable device in early 2023. This device will reportedly carry the Google Pixel Fold moniker.

According to Young, Google is working on the Pixel Fold. He believes the search engine giant could launch the device during Q1 2023. In other words, the Google Pixel Fold launch could take place in March 2023.

This vital piece of information emerged when Young responded to a query regarding the Pixel Fold. A Twitter user asked Young about the Pixel Fold's launch, and the tipster simply replied, saying, "Q1."

In another tweet, Young revealed that the panel shipments for the Pixel Fold are slated to start in January. He previously indicated that the Google Pixel Fold US launch could take place in Spring 2023.

According to an earlier report, the Pixel Fold is headed to the market soon. Reliable leaker Evan Blass claimed Google would launch a device codenamed Passport earlier this year. This device was allegedly the Pixel Fold.

However, his prediction did not turn out to be true. In fact, Google was mum about its plan to launch a foldable phone during the Made by Google 2022 event.

The purported device's trademark and IPO listing surfaced online in August. The filing showcased a design inspired by Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold.

To recall, leaker Jon Prosser stated the Google Pixel Fold is in the works via a tweet earlier this year. Young later corroborated this by confirming the Pixel Fold is a real thing.

In 2021, Young indicated some smartphone manufacturers, including Google, are preparing to jump on the folding phone bandwagon. Regrettably, details about the Google Pixel Fold specs are still scarce.

Some reports indicate the device will use ultra-thin glass (UTG) from Samsung for its foldable panel. However, nothing is set in stone yet. Notably, the rumour mill has been churning out speculations around the Google Pixel Fold for about two years now.