The Samsung Galaxy S23 series could break cover next year if rumours making the rounds online prove to be true.

The design of the impending Samsung flagship has already been leaked via alleged renders. Still, new rumours surrounding the Galaxy S23 lineup continue to pop up on the internet.

The latest leak comes from noted tipster Digital Chat Station. According to DCS, the vanilla Galaxy S23 will likely use a bigger battery than the base Galaxy S22 model.

Furthermore, the leaker predicts the Galaxy S23 will sport the same display as its predecessor. So, it will feature a 6.1-inch display with Full-HD resolution. There's nothing to shout about as far as the phone's charging capability is concerned, DCS claims.

A past leak suggests the Galaxy S23 will be available in four colour options. However, it is tipped to skip the classic white shade. Contrary to this prediction, the leaked renders showcased a white colour option for the Galaxy S23 model.

Moreover, details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series chipset and charging have also surfaced online. Digital Chat Station indicates the Galaxy S23 lineup will come with a 3,900mAh battery.

This is a notable upgrade, given that the Galaxy S22 uses a 3,700mAh battery to power up the entire system. The tipster says the Galaxy S23 will support 25W charging speed. This corroborates charging details revealed via a 3C listing of the S23 series.

In the photography department, the Galaxy S23 is likely to house three rear-mounted cameras. Under the hood, the global model of the handset could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra could get a triple rear camera setup featuring a mammoth 200MP primary sensor. Also, it could feature a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto lens on the back. The telephoto lens might support 3x optical zoom.

Upfront, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly house a 40MP shooter for selfies and video calling. Lastly, the top-end Galaxy S23 series phone could draw its juices from a 5,000mAh battery.