The word on the street is that Apple is prepping to launch an iPhone SE 4 model. As expected, the purported handset has already been subject to leaks and speculation.

Latest leaks suggest the iPhone SE 4 will bring new changes to the well-received iPhone SE series. On the downside, the lineup could get a significant price hike.

To recall, Apple unveiled a myriad of new products at its Far Out 2022 event. The iPhone 14 lineup broke cover at the event as well. Now, it looks like the Cupertino-based tech giant is gearing up to unveil a 4th-gen iPhone SE model.

For those unaware, Apple has launched three generations of its SE model so far. This includes the original iPhone SE, SE 2, and the existing SE 3. Now, the iPhone SE 4 could be in the offing.

Notably, the iPhone SE 4 will come with some significant changes and a price hike. However, recent leaks suggest Apple will not offer new features despite increasing the price of its latest iPhone SE model.

Also, the iPhone SE 4 could ditch the thick bezels that encompass the display of previous-gen iPhone SE models. Moreover, the American tech firm could decide to remove the home button from its next SE-series model.

Furthermore, the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to sport a mammoth display, coupled with a notch at the top. However, the current-gen iPhone SE is likely to continue to sell until its successor hits the store shelves.

According to DSCC CEO Ross Young, the iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display. Young shared this piece of information during an interview with MacRumors.

To recap, Young previously predicted Apple will launch an iPhone with a 5.7 and 6.1 inches display. Notably, these models would carry affordable price tags, he suggested at the time.

Furthermore, the device will come with a hole-shaped cutout for the front-mounted selfie camera. Since the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to come with a notch, Apple is likely to use the iPhone XR chassis.

Moreover, the company could use updated hardware in its latest SE model. The pocket-friendly iPhone XR went official in 2018, giving budget-conscious buyers an unmissable opportunity to experience iOS.

Interestingly, it came with the same processor as the steeply-priced iPhone XS models. Now, Young believes the iPhone SE 4 will retain the display specifications of the iPhone XR.

It is still unclear whether Apple will get rid of a TrueDepth camera for Face ID to minimize production costs. Some reports suggest the more affordable SE model will feature a side-mounted power button.

This power button will also serve as a Touch ID. Apple used the same strategy for the iPad Air and iPad mini tablets.