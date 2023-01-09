Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series with an array of awe-inspiring features last year. Now, the rumour mill has started churning out speculations surrounding the iPhone 15 series models.

Aside from this, Apple is reportedly prepping to take the wraps off the iPhone SE 4 in 2024. However, a new report now claims the American tech giant may not launch the next-gen iPhone SE anytime soon.

The Cupertino-based tech behemoth has a reputation for launching a new iPhone SE model every two years. However, the company waited four years to launch the second-gen iPhone SE after launching the first variant.

Last year, Apple unveiled the third-gen model dubbed the iPhone SE 2022. The next-gen iPhone SE model is expected to carry the iPhone SE 4 moniker.

Earlier reports indicated Apple will launch the iPhone SE 4 in 2024. However, reliable Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo begs to differ.

According to Kuo, Apple has ditched the plans to launch the next-gen iPhone SE. In his latest Medium post (via GizmoChina), Kuo claims Apple has informed its supply chain partners that the shipment and production of the 2024 iPhone SE have been canceled.

It was earlier reported that Apple may postpone its plans to produce and ship the iPhone SE 4. If Kuo's report is anything to go by, Apple is gearing up to discontinue the SE lineup.

To those who are unaware, the iPhone SE series targets budget-conscious buyers. It is unclear whether Apple will decide to bring the iPhone SE series back into the market in the future.

In the meantime, Apple is reportedly prepping to introduce its own baseband chips. The word on the street is that the Apple baseband chip is on the verge of going official.

Now, Kuo believes Apple was planning to use the iPhone SE 4 as a test device for the new baseband chip. If things went as planned, the company would've brought the same chip to the iPhone 16 series models in 2024.

If Apple has canceled the iPhone SE 4, it will be interesting to see how the company will experiment with its own modem chips. Also, it is unclear whether the new chip will be as powerful as the chipsets from Qualcomm.

Apple isn't likely to discontinue using Qualcomm chipsets in its iPhones at least until 2025.