Apple isn't likely to unveil its next iPhone models anytime soon. In fact, we might be at least nine months away from the iPhone 15 series launch.

Still, the rumour mill has started churning out speculations surrounding the iPhone 16 lineup. Notably, tipster ShrimpApplePro (via MacRumors) has shed some light on what the 2024 iPhone models might have in store.

According to the report, the iPhone 16 Pro models will pack Apple's A18 Bionic chip. Moreover, the report claims this processor will be supplied by TSMC.

The A18 Bionic chip will be fabbed on an improved 3nm process node. Aside from this, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro models will get the A17 Bionic chip that uses the N3B process node from TSMC.

The A18 Bionic chip-backed iPhone 16 Pro models will ship with faster LPDDR5X RAM. As a result, the new iPhone Pro models will be more energy-efficient.

To those unaware, the current-gen iPhone 14 Pro models come with LPDDR5 RAM. Whereas, the non-Pro models have LPDDR4X RAM.

According to new reports, the iPhone 15 Pro series will have 8GB of RAM rather than 6GB. So, it is safe to assume that the iPhone 16 Pro models will use 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

In other words, the iPhone 16 Pro line will deliver improved multitasking capabilities. The base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will reportedly feature a 48MP Wide camera on the back.

Moreover, Apple might bring the Dynamic Island even to the base 2023 iPhone models. Also, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are likely to feature solid-state haptic volume buttons.

These newfangled buttons will have three haptic engines for a regular physical button-like experience. This piece of information comes from Apple supplier Cirrus Logic.

Apparently, Apple is planning to add a new HPMS (high-performance mixed-signal chip) component to its smartphones next year. The Cirrus Logic-designed HPMS includes haptic drivers for the Taptic Engine of iPhones.