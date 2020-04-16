As hinted by rumours, Apple finally takes the covers off its low-cost iPhone. A few days ago, an industry insider confidently declared that the release would be sometime this week. It appears that the information was spot on as the second-generation iPhone SE finally makes its debut. Prior to the reveal, it was speculated that the handset will be called the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. However, it seems that the manufacturer opted for something else.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, a traditional presentation with the press was not possible. Thus, introductions were done online to give the public an idea of what to expect from the new smartphone. So far, based on what was discussed, the device appears to be equipped with most of what was leaked by various sources earlier this year.

The new iPhone SE is a $399 handset that closely resembles the iPhone 8, reports The Verge. As such, it might be disappointing for some to see that the top and bottom bezels remain huge. Those who have been calling for the return of the Touch ID fingerprint should be glad to know that it is back. However, for the ones asking for the 3.5 mm headphone jack, Apple appears to have entirely abandoned the idea for good.

Consumers who are planning to purchase one will be greeted by a 4.7-inch True Tone IPS LCD Retina display. It comes with a single 12-megapixel main camera with OIS and support for 4K/60 fps video recording. For selfies, it uses a 7-megapixel forward-facing camera. What make's this model an attractive option for budget-conscious iOS users is the processor.

Apple is using the A13 Bionic chipset – also used by the iPhone 11 series – to give the second-generation iPhone SE more power. Furthermore, those who previously owned accessories for the iPhone 8 such as cases, will find that it will fit the new handset perfectly. There are three storage sizes available upon launch: 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. Pricing starts at $399 for the base model and goes up from there. The package includes a pair of earphones, a lightning cable, and a 5W charger. It can also be charged wirelessly much like its high-end siblings.