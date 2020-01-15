Apple has been recognized as one of the pioneering tech outfits that develop innovative products for consumers. However, these days, Android device manufacturers appear to have taken the lead when it comes to innovation. The influx of new technology such as wraparound screens, under-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, and more can be found on non-iOS platforms. Now, it seems trouble is brewing in Europe for the Cupertino-based company as officials attempt to enforce a new charger standard law.

While this legislation will not likely affect Android brands, it will pose a big problem for Apple and its proprietary Lightning interface. Gizmodo points out that in 2009, the European Commission designated the micro-USB connectivity as the new standard for all of its territories. Thus, to abide by the ruling, the company issued an adapter for its products sold in Europe.

The reason behind this initiative was primarily to reduce the environmental impact of e-waste. The first regulation reportedly expired in 2014, but government officials are in favour of enforcing another one which will likely adopt the USB Type-C interface and the new standard.

Most modern smartphones and even some Apple devices are already equipped and compatible with the technology. Nonetheless, the company stands to lose a lot if the proposal pushes forward.

In an attempt to bid for exemption from the suggested directive, Apple issued a statement in 2018 to discuss the impact it would on the business, consumers, and the environment. It read "regulations that would drive conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones freeze innovation rather than encourage it." In addition, "Such proposals are bad for the environment and unnecessarily disruptive for customers."

For now, Apple seems to be in clear, but it needs to be prepared to make adjustments after the European Parliament reaches a conclusion pertaining to the latest charging standard law. By now, the manufacturer could be in the middle of a production run, which does not make it feasible to switch to another technology midway. In a worst-case scenario, consumers in Europe might soon see newer iPhone models ship with a USB Type-C connector dongle inside the box.