In a few weeks, Apple will be hosting its first virtual Worldwide Developers Conference. Months ahead of the WWDC20, several leaks have already made it ahead of their respective official announcements. These include the iPhone 12 series, the AirPods Studio, and AirTags among others. However, the latest one to surface might be what consumers and the tech industry have wanted to see for a while now. According to sources, the upcoming iPad Air 4 might be shipping with USB Type-C.

Given that some Apple devices already use USB Type-C, this new development might be a clue at what's to come. The company recently found itself in the crosshairs of the European Commission for its refusal to adopt what regulators require from manufacturers. Now, it seems that a big switch might be on its way. Based on what was reported by 9to5Mac, the fourth-generation iPad Air could be a stepping stone to full migration from its Lightning connector.

Nevertheless, aside from the iPad Air 4, which is allegedly equipped with a USB Type-C interface, the next iPad Mini will still apparently stick with Apple's proprietary connector for now. In addition to the port, supply chain insiders hinted that the former will have some elements lifted off the iPad Pro series. Even though it was not indicated clearly, many speculate it to have smaller bezels and Face ID biometric security.

In May, renowned Apple supply chain analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo noted plans for a new 10.8-inch iPad to launch in the middle of 2020. Furthermore, it was likewise implied that a smaller 9-inch unit is slated for an early 2021 release as well. He explained that the key selling points of these new tablets will be "the affordable price tag and the adoption of fast chips."

Tech pundits pointed out that the screen sizes are remarkably bigger than its predecessors. This suggests that Apple might have finally switched to mini LED technology for the iPad Air 4 and iPad Mini 6. Everything should be taken with a pinch of salt for now until the company shares more during its WWDC20 broadcast on June 22.