Among the items that were introduced at the "Time Flies" event last week was Apple One -- an all-in-one bundle for people who regularly subscribe to the brand's various services. Although the reception from a consumer standpoint was overwhelmingly positive, it seems Spotify is not pleased with the news. In fact, the music-streaming platform considers it an "anti-competitive" move from the Cupertino-based tech group. Therefore, it has reportedly called on regulators to investigate the aforementioned matter.

Apple has been the subject of controversy prior to its online-only showcase after Epic Games filed a lawsuit against the company for its removal of "Fortnite" from the App Store. Moreover, eventually it led to the publisher's development tool access being revoked. Meanwhile, Microsoft and Facebook also echoed a similar grievance wherein the restriction imposed on game streaming apps such as xCloud and Facebook Gaming places them at a disadvantage.

In a report published by CNN, it was noted that in June, European administrators responded to complaints issued by Rakuten and Spotify regarding Apple Pay and the App Store's in-app purchase policy. Therefore, a formal antitrust investigation will be conducted much to the disappointment of the company which describes the action of the former two as "baseless complaints from a handful of companies who simply want a free ride, and don't want to play by the same rules as everyone else."

"Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services," according to a statement issued by a spokesperson for Spotify. The subscription bundle offers three options: Individual at $14.95/month. Family at $19.95/month, and Premier at $29.95/month. The latter is perhaps the best deal as it includes 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple News Plus, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and Fitness+.

There are mixed opinions about the complaints lodged by Spotify. Given the complexity of antitrust law, most law experts believe it might be difficult for the company to win against Apple. However, there are those who note that there is a likelihood regulators will find the American tech outfit at fault. Last month, the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia (FAS) confirmed the company abused its market dominance.