It appears Apple has once again caught everyone off guard. In a move that has become a tradition, the tech giant has quietly released the latest beta for its mobile operating system, offering a glimpse of what's to come.

While it might seem like a small update, what's hiding inside could completely change how you use your iPhone.

A week after releasing iOS 26 to the public, Apple has already begun seeding the first developer beta of the upcoming iOS 26.1 update. This release is the first significant revision to the recently launched operating system.

iOS 26.1 Beta 1 is here! What’s new? pic.twitter.com/nRqmYqfjtM — Andrew Clare (@andrewjclare) September 22, 2025

The new beta, which is only available to eligible iPhone users, introduces several refinements to the user interface, new features and expanded language support for Apple Intelligence tools, including Live Translation for AirPods.

Reports indicate that, in addition to the noticeable changes, Apple has also been updating the underlying code for its Apple Intelligence features. These changes suggest that the company may soon permit the integration of other third-party AI models, such as Google's Gemini.

What's New in iOS 26.1 Beta 1

1. New languages for Apple Intelligence

The first developer beta of iOS 26.1 introduces additional languages for the Live Translation feature on AirPods, which is powered by Apple's intelligence.

The new languages added are Chinese (Mandarin, simplified and traditional), Italian, Japanese and Korean. They join the languages already supported: English (US and UK), French, German, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish (Spain).

iOS 26.1 Beta adds support for 8 more languages for Apple Intelligence, including:

🇨🇳 Chinese (Traditional)

🇩🇰 Danish

🇳🇱 Dutch

🇳🇴 Norwegian

🇸🇪 Swedish

🇵🇹 Portuguese (Portugal)

🇻🇳 Vietnamese

🇹🇷 Turkish pic.twitter.com/OuyN3qUeAC — Beta Profiles (@BetaProfiles) September 22, 2025

In addition, iOS 26.1 beta 1 also enables Apple Intelligence features in eight new languages: Traditional Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish and Vietnamese.

2. Apple Music Gets a New Feature

The Music app now features a new gesture that allows users to swipe left or right on the MiniPlayer to skip to the next or previous track, making playback control easier.

3. User Interface Changes

This beta also includes minor but significant design tweaks in various apps: The Calendar app's events now show with full-width colour highlights in List view, the Photos app has an upgraded video scrubber, the Phone app's keypad uses the Liquid Glass design from iOS 26, and the Safari app's Tab Bar is slightly wider with less space around the edges.

iOS 26.1 Beta updates the Phone app keypad with Liquid Glass. pic.twitter.com/3wNrMy2NYA — Beta Profiles (@BetaProfiles) September 22, 2025

In iOS 26.1 Beta, Photos navigation buttons look more frosted for better visibility. pic.twitter.com/r2JnBDNbWL — Beta Profiles (@BetaProfiles) September 22, 2025

4. More Third-Party AI for Image Playground

With the release of iOS 26, Apple's Image Playground included ChatGPT styles, a result of its expanded partnership with OpenAI. Now, 9to5Mac has found code in this new beta that suggests the company may be preparing to support additional third-party image-generation models.

One of the new models could be Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, also known as 'Nano Banana'. Although Apple has not officially confirmed it, code in the beta suggests that expanded AI support may be on the horizon.

Compatible iPhones for the iOS 26.1 Beta

The first developer beta of iOS 26.1 is compatible with the following iPhone models:

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

How to Update to the iOS 26.1 Developer Beta

To get the latest beta on your iPhone, follow these steps:

First, make sure the Apple Account on your iPhone is enrolled in the iOS 26 beta programme on the Apple Developer website.

On your phone, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Tap on Beta Updates, and then select the iOS 26 developer beta.

Once the new beta appears, you can install it directly from the Software Update screen.

Quiet Moves, Loud Messages

While the iOS 26.1 beta might seem like a minor release on the surface, Apple's quiet changes often tell a bigger story. The inclusion of new languages and hints of third-party AI support show that the company is laying the groundwork for a more open and intelligent future. As the beta cycle continues, we can expect to see even more clues about what's next for the iPhone.