The moment a new iPhone drops, the same old dilemma pops up: do you buy the latest model, or do you hold off for the next one? The iPhone 17 is here, packed with a host of new features, yet whispers about what's coming with the iPhone 18 are already everywhere. And now, with this classic debate, even the experts are sharing their two cents on what to do.

The recently unveiled iPhone 17 series smartphones boast an impressive array of features, and they also include a brand new model: the iPhone Air. The handsets come with a radically improved camera setup, coupled with faster performance.

Still, the 2025 models haven't won over every customer, and the conversation is already shifting to what comes next: the iPhone 18 series.

The buzz is already building for the iPhone's 2026 lineup. With the iPhone 18 series expected to lead the charge, a flood of speculation is already emerging. Some of these whispers have been circulating for a long time, while others are just starting to surface. Regardless, they all indicate a very significant year ahead for the device.

The Big Question: iPhone 17 or iPhone 18? Let's unpack all the details about the iPhone 18 so far.

Meet the Newest iPhone

The most significant change to the iPhone 17 collection is the arrival of a new device that doesn't share the 17 name at all: the iPhone Air. This is a brand-new model for people who value an incredibly thin design over things like a long-lasting battery or multiple cameras. What's more, Apple is also discontinuing the 'Plus' model.

If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, Apple has even bigger plans for 2026. In addition to unveiling an updated iPhone Air, which is expected to carry the 'iPhone Air 2' moniker, Apple is also reportedly gearing up to introduce its first foldable device. If the whispers are true, the 2026 iPhone collection could include:

iPhone 18

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Air 2

iPhone Fold / iPhone 18 Fold

The word on the street is that the foldable iPhone will be a thin device, measuring just 4.5 to 4.8 mm when unfolded. The device is also expected to feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a larger 7-inch screen on the inside. Of course, this ground-breaking design is also believed to come with a hefty price tag.

The foldable iPhone will reportedly be the first foldable with a creaseless display. It will be made possible due to a state of the art laser-drilled metal display plate.



We expect the iPhone Fold to launch in the second half of 2026 with a ≈ $1999 starting price.



Via… pic.twitter.com/oAMqFdDT2f — AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) August 24, 2025

According to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the foldable will carry a price tag north of $2,000, making it even more costly than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7. Notably, not all of these devices may launch at once.

After all, Apple has a track record of unveiling a product like the iPhone Fold at its September event, then making it available to the public a month later in October.

Apple is reportedly shifting its iPhone release schedule for the iPhone 18 series next year 👀



The Pro models, along with a new foldable, will launch in the usual fall release window, while the base iPhone 18 is expected to debut a few months later in the spring



Source:… pic.twitter.com/eVaPryttAb — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) May 6, 2025

Furthermore, a recent report by The Information suggests Apple could postpone the launch of the base iPhone 18, pushing its release to 2027 instead of the usual 2026 window. However, that outcome would be shocking.

The End of the Dynamic Island?

Apple may be on the verge of finally doing away with the Dynamic Island — or at least making it significantly smaller — thanks to some new Face ID tech. A report from The Information suggests the company is working on under-display Face ID technology that would function in much the same way as it does today. Still, it would work under the screen and eliminate the need for a cutout.

Yayyy 🎉 Spotted Lumy in the iPhone 17 launch video too ✨🔥 🙌 Here’s Lumy’s tiny Dynamic Island cameo 💛 https://t.co/qlri8ACa4T pic.twitter.com/eWTj4cOysB — Raja Vijayaraman (@rajavijayaraman) September 9, 2025

The big question is whether Apple will hide the entire Dynamic Island — including the camera — under the display, or if it will just conceal the Face ID sensors and keep a small circular cutout for the front-facing camera.

Under-display cameras have been known to produce notoriously low-quality photos, which is why it makes perfect sense that a company like Apple would be working tirelessly to perfect the technology.

The New Brain of the iPhone

As always, Apple is poised to introduce a new family of processors for its next iPhones. The A20 series, a successor to the A19, is widely expected to come in two versions: a standard A20 and a more powerful A20 Pro.

According to a MacRumors report, Apple analyst Jeff Pu suggests the new chips will be built on the same TSMC 3nm process as their predecessors. While this means the performance gains may be minimal, the chips are rumoured to feature Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS) packaging.

Skip the iPhone 17 Pro? 👀



Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the iPhone 18 Pro will pack Apple’s first 2nm A20 chip! 😱



If true, the A20 could bring ~15% faster performance and ~30% better efficiency than the A19 chip expected in the iPhone 17 Pro! 📱



Does this make you want to wait… pic.twitter.com/IdSq8dazFG — Brian MacDuff (@itstheBMAC) June 4, 2025

This sophisticated packaging would allow for better integration with the device's memory, neural engine, and other core parts, which is a significant step towards enhancing on-device AI performance.

A Sharper Focus on Photography

A major part of any new iPhone launch is the camera. And while some years have seen minor tweaks, the iPhone 18 series could be in line for some more substantial enhancements.

A recent leak from Apple insider @Jukanlosreve on Twitter, now X, suggests the iPhone 18 series will feature a new three-layer camera sensor from Samsung. This technology is expected to make the camera more responsive while also improving its dynamic range and reducing image noise.

Exclusive: Samsung is currently developing a “3-layer stacked” image sensor in a PD-TR-Logic configuration for Apple.



This sensor is more advanced than Sony’s existing Exmor RS, and I believe it cannot be ruled out as a potential candidate for the main sensor.



Samsung is… — Jukan (@Jukanlosreve) January 1, 2025

This would represent a notable shift for Apple, as Sony has long been the exclusive supplier of all camera sensors for the iPhone series. Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo adds that the new sensor is destined for the ultrawide camera on the 2026 models.

The Big Decision: To Upgrade or to Wait?

It's a given that the iPhone 18 series will surpass its predecessor; that's just the nature of annual phone improvements. But the real dilemma is this: do you buy a new phone now, or hold out for the models arriving next year?

The truth is, it's a complicated decision. The simple rule of thumb is this: if you truly need an upgrade, now is the time to get one. But if you're content with your iPhone 15, 16 Pro or Pro Max, waiting a year to see what unfolds is a solid strategy.

The key thing to remember is not to take every rumour as fact. While a foldable iPhone has been a long-standing rumour, Apple could push back its launch to 2027 or even later.

If you're unsure but still in need of a new phone, there's a simple strategy: buy now and trade it in next year after the iPhone 18 series is unveiled. Since iPhones hold their value remarkably well, you'll likely only be out a few hundred dollars, as long as the device is kept in pristine condition.