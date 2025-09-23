iOS 26 is here, bringing with it a wave of new features and updates. But what if you're not a fan? What if you prefer the old, familiar feel of iOS 18.6.2?

While many users might consider going back to an earlier version, Apple has now made that option a thing of the past. The tech giant has taken a firm stance, making it impossible to downgrade, leaving users with no choice but to adapt to the new operating system. This move has left many in the Apple community frustrated and feeling powerless.

The Downgrade Window Closes

Just a week after the launch of iOS 26, Apple has ceased signing, or validating, installations of iOS 18.6.2. As tech analyst Aaron Perris pointed out on X, this step now prevents users from reverting to the earlier operating system.

When questioned about the fate of iOS 18.7, which Apple had launched as a parallel release to iOS 26, Perris confirmed that it's still being signed. However, he cautioned that without any 'IPSW files' available for those who can upgrade to iOS 26, it's not a viable option for them to revert to.

You can no longer downgrade from iOS 26 as Apple has just stopped signing iOS 18.6.2 — Aaron (@aaronp613) September 22, 2025

This action by Apple is a standard practice; it stops signing older versions of its operating system once a new one is released, particularly after disclosing security fixes and bug patches. While reverting to a previous iOS is still technically possible, the process is not for the average user.

The User Backlash Begins

Many iPhone users are still getting used to the new look of iOS 26, which completely revamps the phone's interface with the controversial Liquid Glass design. While many Apple enthusiasts quickly mastered the new icons, animations and new features like the Apple Intelligence upgrades, others felt they had made a huge mistake by updating.

Now that I’m on iOS26.



I feel like this: pic.twitter.com/TvqfLlowF8 — My Fault! (@uglynewyork) September 15, 2025

selecting text in iOS26 feels like a street fighter 4 double ultra ko combo pic.twitter.com/hk2ulQ52t9 — robot (@alightinastorm) September 17, 2025

'Will I regret updating to iOS 26?' one X user asked, immediately answering their own question with, 'Yup'. 'Apple iOS 26 is absolutely awful. I've totally ruined my phone by installing this. I couldn't be more upset', wrote another.

My iPhone after skipping iOS 18.7 and going straight to iOS 26 pic.twitter.com/pHCh8t4Oc9 — Tony Johns (@WhyGarth) September 15, 2025

Even those who liked the new design hesitated to update after hearing about the numerous bugs. They hoped to wait until Apple released its first set of fixes for the new operating system. So, if you've already made the leap, is it possible to go back? It's a tricky situation.

The Complicated Path to Reverting

Earlier in the year, posts from iOS 26 beta testers revealed a strong desire to undo the update. People's phones were glitching and slowing down, which disrupted their daily routines. This led various tech publications and experts to publish guides on how to reset the devices. Furthermore, CNET pointed out that those on WatchOS had no way to revert the update whatsoever.

For users who have installed the new, full version of iOS 26, the situation becomes even more complicated.

According to a discussion on a MacRumors forum, users who wish to revert to iOS 18 must ensure they have a complete device backup from the older operating system, not from iOS 26. They should also be prepared for the possibility of losing all their data in the process.

In a post on the MacRumors forum, a user named @orsev outlined the somewhat frustrating process. He explained that a user must first download the older iOS as an .ipsw file using a developer account, then perform a hard reboot to restore their device, and finally reinstall the old iOS with an archived backup.

Tech-savvy users might find this process more manageable, but for the average person, it's likely better to simply wait for the next major iOS 26 update.

Locked In: The Final Verdict

Ultimately, this move leaves many users with no choice but to adjust to the new operating system. As Apple continues to assert control over its software, the days of easily reverting to a preferred version appear to be gone for good.