Apple has officially locked in 9 September for its next major showcase at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, teasing fans and tech experts alike with a cryptic tagline, 'Awe-dropping.'

While the invitation doesn't specify what's on the agenda, the Apple September event is widely rumoured to unveil the company's latest hardware, including the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple Watches, and possibly even a refreshed Apple Vision Pro headset.

With rivals like Samsung and Huawei pushing aggressively into AI-powered devices, the event also serves as Apple's chance to reaffirm its place at the cutting edge of innovation.

iPhone 17 Lineup: Slimmer, Faster, and Possibly Foldable

Reports suggest that Apple may unveil the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, each featuring slightly larger displays (up by 0.2 inches) and a jump to 120Hz refresh rates. Selfie lovers will welcome the rumoured 24MP front camera upgrade, while leaked case designs point to a new 'TechWoven' material with optional cross-body straps.

Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/uAcYp2RLMM — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2025

But the buzz doesn't end there. Bloomberg has hinted at an iPhone 17 Air, Apple's slimmest iPhone to date. Said to shave two millimetres off the current design, this ultra-thin model could redefine minimalist iPhone design. However, it may feature only a single rear camera and omit a bottom speaker. Long-term, Apple is also rumoured to be exploring a foldable iPhone, though that may reportedly arrive in 2026.

Pricewise, expect the entry model to start at around $800 (approximately £592), while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could top $1,250 (approximately £925). With iPhone 17 rumours fuelling hype daily, fans are bracing for one of Apple's most radical iPhone reinventions yet.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Watch Series 11

Alongside new phones, Apple is gearing up to refresh its wearables. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumoured to feature blood pressure monitoring, 5G connectivity, and faster charging, making it a health and fitness powerhouse wrapped in a rugged design.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 11 could debut with a sleeker LTPO or micro-LED display, longer battery life, and expanded wellness features, including Sleep Score tracking and hypertension detection.

According to industry analysts, these updates align with Apple's strategy to keep its Apple Watch health features ahead of rivals in the booming smartwatch market. For buyers looking to upgrade, the Apple Watch 11 release on 9 September might be one of the most compelling reasons to tune in.

AirPods Pro 3 and Beyond

In a surprising move, Apple may finally unveil a new generation of AirPods, its first major update in three years.

Rumours suggest the new AirPods feature a slimmer case, smaller buds, and possibly new audio enhancements. While leaks have been scarce, industry chatter indicates Apple is positioning them as the perfect companion for the iPhone 17 lineup.

Vision Pro and AI: Apple's Big Bet

Another potential star of the Apple September event livestream is the upgraded Apple Vision Pro, possibly powered by an M5 chip.

Equally significant will be Apple's AI integration across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The upcoming iOS 26 update is rumoured to feature the new Liquid Glass design language, live translation tools, and smarter on-device AI.

Paired with the debut of macOS Tahoe, the software changes will demonstrate how Apple plans to bridge hardware and intelligence in its ecosystem.

What to Expect on 9 September

Whether these rumoured products will be introduced to the world or not, the Apple September keynote promises to be one of the company's most consequential in years. With whispers of an iPhone 17 Air, a new Apple Watch Ultra 3, upgraded AirPods, and a smarter Vision Pro, Apple appears poised for a major rebound in 2025.