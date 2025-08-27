The 2025 Made by Google showcase unveiled new shiny devices with exciting reveals and even a surprise appearance by Jimmy Fallon, but the anticipated event was also about what Google is not building.

With Samsung, Motorola, and even Oura pushing into flip phones, retro foldables, and smart rings, fans and analysts have been buzzing over whether Google will expand beyond its Pixel lineup.

Now, in fresh interviews, Google executives have set the record straight, confirming which devices are real, which are shelved, and which remain only speculation.

No Flip Phones, No Rings, and No Tablet (For Now)

According to Google executives speaking with Bloomberg, the company has no immediate plans to chase every category its competitors are exploring. Despite the success of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola's nostalgia-driven Razr, Google has confirmed that it has no flip-style foldable device in development.

The company also addressed persistent speculation about wearables. Unlike Samsung and Oura, Google is apparently not building a smart ring, with execs suggesting the company has bigger priorities in its health and wearable ecosystem.

As for tablets, development on a Pixel Tablet successor is on pause. That means the rumoured Pixel Tablet 2 won't be arriving anytime soon, marking another moment of hesitation after Google had already stepped away from the category once before, in 2019. The company says it wants to 'figure out a meaningful future for the category' before investing further.

What About Glasses?

Google's history with head-mounted displays is complicated. The original Google Glass was infamously branded a tech flop, but interest in AR/VR has reignited with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses and Apple's Vision Pro.

Rick Osterloh, Google's devices chief, told Bloomberg it's still 'TBD' whether Google will rerelease glasses, though he emphasised that AR glasses are part of the company's long-term vision.

One intriguing hint from the interview pointed out that the future glasses could be 'display-free' and pair with a smaller foldable phone. Still, Google seems more focused on building Android XR as a platform for partners, rather than rushing its own hardware back to market.

Where Google Is Investing: Pixel 10 and the Pro Fold

While Google steps back from some categories, it's doubling down on durability and long-term usability in its smartphones. The highlight from this year's launch was the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the company's most advanced folding device yet.

The Fold became the first folding phone to achieve an IP68 rating, meaning it's dust-sealed and water-resistant enough to withstand submersion. According to tech experts, that's a significant engineering feat, given the moving parts in foldables. Previous generations, like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, carried only IPX8 water resistance, leaving them vulnerable to dust.

For everyday users, this upgrade reduces one of the biggest hesitations about foldables, which was the fear of dust or debris permanently damaging the hinge or display.

The Big Picture

So to answer whether Google is working on a flip phone, tablet, or smart rings after the Pixel 10 Pro: Not at the moment. Instead, the company is refining its core lineup which are Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, and software ecosystems while leaving riskier categories to partners like Samsung.

Meanwhile, their latest attraction, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's IP68 milestone suggests Google wants to make foldables more practical for real-world use rather than chasing every trend.

Whether or not smart rings, flip phones, or new tablets eventually join the Pixel family, Google's hardware future is cautious and calculated.