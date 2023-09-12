Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 15 at its event today.

This year's annual broadcast, dubbed 'Wonderlust', is set to begin live streaming at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at apple.com or on the Apple TV app.

The company is expected to announce the latest edition of the iPhone with USB-C charging ports, as well as an Apple Watch with an upgraded processor, operating software updates and more.

More than 30 million people watched Apple's 2022 event on YouTube, and large crowds are expected again this year.

Wedbush Securities technology analyst Dan Ives likened Apple's launch events to the Superbowl.

"This is a critical iPhone 15 launch that will have the world's attention and every year is front and centre for the technology world," he added in a statement.

The new flagship iPhone, the fifteenth iteration in a series of the most popular handheld devices ever, will almost certainly have a USB-C charging cable point, marking a historic change from the traditional lightning port.

Currently, iPhones rely on a proprietary lightning cable, while most other devices – including others made by Apple – tend to use USB-C. The crucial physical difference is that the two are different shapes. So if, for example, you have an iPhone and a Kindle, your iPhone charger won't fit in the port for your Kindle and vice versa.

Apple has long insisted that diversifying products always leads to greater innovation. It has also pushed wireless charging as an alternative for several years - all handsets since the iPhone 8 have been compatible.

Nonetheless, the EU has had enough and declared that all portable devices need to be compatible with a universal charger by December 2024.

The EU isn't the only territory laying down the law.

Last week China reportedly banned the iPhone from state-run buildings on security grounds.

With this in mind, Apple has decided to update its product to comply with the latest regulations.

Alongside those changes, Apple is rumoured to be planning new charging technology, faster chips, better battery life and design tweaks for the higher-end, Pro versions of the phone.

Apple plans to use Qualcomm modem chips for the new devices as its own modem chips that are in development aren't quite ready. Plus, we are expecting new UWB chips for integration with the Vision Pro headset.

The standard iPhone 15 models will get an upgrade to the A16 chip that was in the iPhone 14 Pro models, while the iPhone 15 Pro models will use faster and more efficient 3-nanometer A17 chips.

Pro models are also expected to see an upgrade to titanium frames, slimmer bezels, and some minor design changes with more curved device edges, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is also expected to get periscope lens technology for enhanced zoom capabilities.

In all, there are expected to be four versions of the iPhone 15: the base model, the iPhone 15 Plus, the Pro and the Pro Max.

It is also possible that AirPods may feature in the event. They are also expected to receive an update to swap the Lightning charging port in the bottom for USB-C.

In anticipation of today's event, the Apple Store website went down this morning.

While users can usually browse an array of devices when visiting the website, they're now greeted with a disclaimer that reads: "Be right back. We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

Although prices are yet to be confirmed, it is rumoured that Apple has raised the cost for the Pros this year due to big hardware updates, including the titanium frame and the A17 Bionic chip.

Last year's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max started at £1,099/$999 and £1,199/$1,099, respectively.

Tim Long, an analyst at Barclays, also expects price hikes for the two more expensive iPhone 15 models, while the standard and Plus models will be about the same as last year.

iPhone 14's standard model was £799/$849, while the iPhone 14 Plus was £949/$899.

Last week, it was reported that Apple would discontinue the iPhone 13 mini after it unveils the much-awaited iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event.

Apple store delivery currently estimates anything between two to eight weeks depending on the model you want, due to a major shortage of Apple's smallest flagship.

Stock for iPhone 12 and Pro-series phones is also reportedly running low.