Apple will reportedly discontinue the iPhone 13 mini after it unveils the much-awaited iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event on September 12. Also, the American tech giant will be announcing a slew of exciting Apple devices at the impending event.

In the meantime, the rumour mill is churning out a lot of speculations surrounding the upcoming products including the iPhone 15 series models and the Apple Watch Series 9. For example, tipster Apple Intro claims the next generation of iPhones will boast seven major design changes.

iPhone 15 Pro rumored design changes 🦾



This year will be the biggest for iPhone in some time. pic.twitter.com/yQJmdDwSs6 — Apple Intro (@appleintro) September 2, 2023

Regrettably, the end of the road might be near for older models including the small-screen iPhone 13 mini. In his latest post on X (formerly Twitter), Bloomberg's Mark Gurman pointed out that iPhone 13 mini stock is starting to run low.

Is the iPhone mini going away?

Apple store delivery currently estimates anything between two to eight weeks depending on the model you want. So, it is safe to say there's a major shortage of Apple's smallest flagship. Also, the popular journalist noted that the stock for iPhone 12 and Pro-series phones is running low.

Latest tidbits from retail:

- Low/no stock of Watch Ultras, watch bands, leather cases, MagSafe wallets, iPhone 12, 13 minis, Pro phones

- Merchandise reset on evening of Sept. 12 with manager call set for after event. Uncharacteristic for event days

- Plan to push USB-C bricks — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 10, 2023

The word on the street is that Apple is planning to ditch iPhone 12, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max after the Wonderlust event. Now, it looks like the iPhone 13 mini could join them. Apple did not announce an iPhone 14 mini last year, and we are not expecting an iPhone 15 mini to be announced.

So, this could be the end for Apple's range of small-screen phones. As a result, the iPhone SE (2022) will be the only alternative for anyone looking for a small-screen iPhone experience. The phone sports a 4.7-inch display and is old-fashioned in terms of hardware and its outward appearance.

Furthermore, the iPhone SE packs an old A15 Bionic chipset under the hood. Apple hasn't been consistent when it comes to releasing the iPhone SE. In fact, past leaks suggest the company isn't likely to launch the iPhone SE 4 until sometime in 2025.

iPhone SE 4 could be in the offing

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone SE 4 has already entered the production stage. Some reports also suggest the next iPhone SE will get a boost in screen size. Reportedly, the SE 4 could sport a larger 6.1-inch display.

(1/10)

[Update] Apple has restarted the iPhone SE 4 and will adopt an in-house 5G baseband chip. The significant decline in Qualcomm's Apple orders in the foreseeable future is a foregone conclusion. https://t.co/0MeZDFnbzg — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 27, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the smaller-sized iPhone disappeared completely after lasting just two generations. So, it is safe to say that people aren't that interested in a smaller iPhone. However, even the iPhone 14 Plus, with a 6.68-inch screen failed to garner popularity among iPhone fans.

I just want to say that I hate you all for not buying the iPhone mini resulting in its cancellation and I’ll never forgive you for it. — Snazzy Labs (@SnazzyLabs) September 6, 2023

This is a major sign that Apple is struggling to convince people to buy the fourth iPhone model.