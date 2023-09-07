Google has reportedly postponed the release of the Android 14 stable update. After a couple of Developer Preview releases and five Public Beta updates of Android 14, it looked like the stable Android 14 release was on the horizon.

With the stable Android 14 release being postponed, smartphone brands set to release Android 14-powered smartphones will have to delay the release as well. This piece of vital information is being reported by journalist Mishaal Rahman.

Hearing now that the source code release of Android 14 has been delayed to next month.



This decision seems to have been made very late, as even OEMs were anticipating that the release would be today.



OEMs are now being told that vulnerabilities detailed in the Android 14… — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 5, 2023

Google was originally slated to release source code for Android 14 on September 6. Instead, the American tech giant announced a few Feature Drop updates set to arrive on all Android smartphones.

Made by Google event: What to expect?

According to Rahman, Google will release the stable version of Android 14 on October 4, 2023. Interestingly, it is the same date the search giant is set to host the Made By Google event.

To those unaware, Google is expected to unveil a slew of exciting products including the much-awaited Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2 at the impending event. Notably, the Pixel 8 series will comprise the standard Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.

Hours after Pixel 8Pro got leaked, Google officially announces the "Made by Google" event to unveil the Pixel 8 series and second-generation Pixel Watch !!



Invites for the event released.



📆 : October 4, 2023

🕙 : 10 AM ET — XTechbytes (@XTechbytes) August 30, 2023

If this speculation turns out to be true, it will be the first time the release of a new version of Android will coincide with the arrival of new Pixel smartphones. Reportedly, Google has informed Samsung and other Android OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) that vulnerabilities in Security Release Notes for Android 14 aren't set to be published until October 4.

Meanwhile, Samsung has already released a couple of Android 14-based One UI 6.0 beta updates. So, a delay from Google implies Samsung will have to postpone the release of the stable version of One UI 6.0 to compatible smartphones.

Bad news for Android OEMs

Likewise, other OEMs will probably have to postpone the release as well. For instance, OnePlus said it will release the stable OxygenOS 14 update on September 25, but may be forced to delay the release date.

To recap, Google officially confirmed the stable version of Android 14 was "weeks away" during the release of the fifth beta, which arrived in early August. This is a major sign the company was prepping to release the final version of Android 14 sooner rather than later.

While Rahman claims Google will release Android 14 during the Made by Google event, the company has a reputation for not launching the latest version of Android and its latest flagship Pixel phone on the same day.

Ahead of the launch, the rumour mill has been churning out speculations around Android 14. For instance, an earlier report claims the next generation Android OS will boast an iPhone 14-like SMS via satellite feature.