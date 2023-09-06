Apple is working on a screen that protects itself upon impact, new patent suggests
A separate Apple patent hints at a foldable iMac with built-in keyboard and trackpad.
A recently spotted patent suggests Apple is working on a unique screen technology, which ensures the screen folds upon impact to avoid damage. It is no secret that big tech companies like Samsung have already jumped on the foldable phone bandwagon.
In fact, tipster Revegnus claims the Korean smartphone giant will start mass-producing rollable smartphones in 2025. Apple, on the other hand, has yet to launch a foldable screen device, but that could change soon. In fact, the company might take things to the next level by introducing a screen that can avoid damage from falls.
The screen that protects itself upon impact
On September 5, the Tianyancha App revealed the Cupertino-based tech giant's new patent is titled "Electronic Device with Durable Foldable Display." One of the most notable aspects of the patent is its safety feature.
Apparently, the screen slightly folds upon impact or vibrations. So, it is safe to say that the display will not directly hit a hard surface when the device is dropped. This feature increases the device's durability.
The unique design comprises a bending axis around which the screen folds. Moreover, the display panel has a pixel array that projects images through the display cover layer. The display cover layer is made of glass.
There's a distinctive recess on this layer, which extends along the bending axis. This recess creates a thinner, flexible portion in the glass layer, allowing it to fold or bend around the axis. The corners and edges of this cover layer are thicker to improve impact resistance.
Several structural adjustments including the inclusion of display hinges ensure the screen remains flat when fully opened. However, during accidental drops or vibrations, the display hinges will bend around its axis to protect the screen.
Regrettably, the patent doesn't imply Apple is set to release a foldable-screen phone in the future. The company recently filed a slew of patents for various devices, including a 5G MacBook. Likewise, a separate Apple patent gave us our first look at a foldable iMac.
Is Apple working on a foldable iMac?
Apple recently updated a patent that centers on an iMac with a foldable glass panel. This patent, which was originally filed in 2020, has been modified a few times. The European Patent Office published the latest update on August 30.
The patent suggests the foldable iMac will have a folding glass panel with a keyboard and trackpad. Unlike most foldable phones and laptops, Apple will not adopt a traditional hinge-based mechanism. Instead, the company is trying to bend the glass panel itself.
Moreover, the lower part of the iMac has a slidable keyboard and trackpad. The machine's back panel features a rear stand that can also act as an input hub. As a result, users can connect external displays, a Bluetooth mouse, and other peripherals.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Cricket World Cup: Rahul, Kishan in, Hardik vice-captain as India announce 15-man squad
-
NHS rolls out weight-loss jabs for limited population
-
Alien invasive species wreaking havoc on ecosystems across countries at unprecedented rates
-
Travel warning: Italy suffers outbreak of potentially fatal illness
-
F1: Ferrari ace Carlos Sainz robbed of £500k watch in Italy after podium finish in Monza
-
England cricket captain Jos Buttler points out what went wrong in 3rd T20I thrashing
-
Pakistani woman stoned to death for alleged adultery