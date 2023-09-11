If rumours making the rounds online turn out to be true, Apple is set to oust the Lightning port in favour of a more commonly used USB-C port. All four iPhone 15 series models are expected to get USB-C ports to comply with European Union regulations.

On the downside, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will restrict charging speeds for iPhone 15 owners who do not use Apple-certified chargers and cables. While Apple hasn't put this speculation to rest yet, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims the plan to bring USB-C ports to some of Apple's accessories is true.

The popular journalist shed some light on Apple's plans in the most recent episode of the "MacRumors" podcast. Apparently, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to switch to USB-C ports across its catalog of accessories by 2024.

Some of the accessories topping the list include AirPods, Mac accessories and a MagSafe battery pack. Gurman said: "They're going to need to do a new MagSafe Duo with USB-C." It will be interesting to see whether Apple will unveil some of these refreshed accessories at its Wonderlust event next week.

Gurman said he is "not expecting any curveballs or any brand new types of accessories" to be announced at the impending event. Nevertheless, there is a possibility we might still see a new AirPods Pro featuring a USB-C port on the charging case.

Apple working on a new MagSafe battery pack

Though it is not likely to make an appearance at next week's showcase, Apple is reportedly working on an upgraded version of its MagSafe Battery Pack, according to Gurman. The next-generation battery pack could let you charge several devices simultaneously by placing them on either side of the battery pack.

Apple is set to host the Wonderlust event on September 12, where the American technology company will unveil a slew of exciting Apple devices. Apple could give us a glimpse into the much-awaited Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 along with the latest AirPods during the event.

However, there's a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 series, which is expected to bring some major changes over the outgoing iPhone 14 lineup. Understandably, an earlier report suggests the iPhone 15 series models could carry steep price tags.

However, there is a possibility that the iPhone 14 will get a price cut after the iPhone 15 launches. While Apple is still mum on the changes we will see in the upcoming models, the entire iPhone 15 lineup has been subject to a lot of leaks lately. Aside from this, the handsets have been floating around the rumour mill for a while now.

iPhone 15 series: What do the latest rumours suggest?

Dynamic Island: Aside from shifting to USB Type-C ports after 11 years with the iPhone 15 series, Apple is reportedly planning to bring Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 models. To those unaware, this feature was limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

Improved Cameras: Earlier reports also suggest this year's iPhone 15 will house a radically overhauled camera setup, featuring a 48MP Sony sensor. This is a major improvement from the 12MP rear camera we have been seeing on earlier iPhones.

It is still unclear whether the iPhone 15 will adopt the stacked camera technology, which Apple is rumoured to be testing. Nevertheless, several sources have confirmed the cameras on the upcoming iPhones will get a resolution bump. In fact, the Pro Max model is likely to feature a periscope lens.

Chipset: The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will probably pack the A16 Bionic chipset under the hood. It is worth noting that the same chips power the current-gen iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The phones will reportedly ship with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Battery: The iPhone 15 is expected to use a 3,877mAh battery to draw its juices, unlike its predecessor which came with a 3,279mAh cell. These figures are based on iPhone 14 teardowns and rumours. Apple has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet.