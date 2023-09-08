Recently spotted dummies have given us a glimpse into the awe-inspiring colours and outward appearance of the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple is gearing up to unveil a slew of exciting devices including the iPhone 15 series at its impending Wonderlust event on September 12. Despite the lack of an official confirmation, the iPhone 15 rumour mill is in full swing.

For instance, the word on the street is that the iPhone 15 Pro model will boast seven major design changes compared to its predecessor. As expected, Apple has neither denied nor confirmed this rumour yet.

However, the American tech giant is expected to put these speculations to rest during the upcoming event. In the meantime, a new video showcasing iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy units has popped up on the internet, courtesy of AppleInsider.

The video gives us a closer look at the upcoming handsets' colours and designs. Aside from this, the dummy units reveal possible differences between the two models. Moreover, these dummies corroborate past leaks about Dynamic Island on all iPhones.

iPhone 15 series: New details have surfaced online

The new AppleInsider video suggests the iPhone 15 will be available in White, Black, Yellow, Pink and Blue colours. This piece of information doesn't completely align with an earlier report by tipster Sonny Dickson.

The Yellow, Pink and Blue-tinted models shown in the video look light-toned. The phones are said to be housed in an Aluminum frame. The Ring/Silent button is available on the side, just like the standard iPhone 14 models. However, the most notable changes appear on the front and bottom of these iPhones.

First, Apple has replaced the traditional notch on the display with the Dynamic Island. This is a pill-shaped cutout that enhances the visibility of ongoing activities and alerts. Also, all iPhone 15 dummies feature a USB-C port, but only the Pro models are expected to have a higher bandwidth and faster charging Thunderbolt.

Earlier reports also suggest that the USB-C cables will match the iPhone's colour. As per the video, the iPhone 15 Pro will be available for purchase in multiple eye-catching colour options. These include silver, black, titan gray and deep blue. The latter two are the new editions this year.

Furthermore, the dummies confirm the presence of the long-rumoured Action Button, which replaces the mute switch on the iPhone 15 series. In addition to getting a mute toggle, the next-generation iPhones are expected to get other toggles such as voice memos, shortcuts, a magnifier and more.

Although the Apple Insider video doesn't highlight it, the Pro models are likely to come in a robust Titanium frame with a matte finish. Past leaks have also divulged some key details about the much-awaited iPhone 14 series successors ahead of their imminent arrival.

Everything we know about the iPhone 15 lineup

The entire iPhone 15 Pro series will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch ProMotion display with an Always-on mode. The non-Pro models, on the other hand, are expected to feature a 6.1-inch display. The standard models will probably retain the camera setups of their precursors.

However, the Pro Max model will reportedly have an almost 1-inch sensor, coupled with a periscope telephoto lens (with 5x/6x zoom). Under the hood, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models could pack the last-gen A16 Bionic chip.

In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro models will use a newer 3nm A17 Bionic chipset to draw power. Aside from this, the top-end models will reportedly ship with 8GB of RAM. All iPhones could feature bigger batteries. For example, the iPhone 15 could get a 3,877mAh battery.

Likewise, the iPhone 15 Plus will reportedly use a 4,912mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have 3,650mAh and 4,852mAh batteries, respectively. The Pro models will probably get Qi2 Magsafe charging support, coupled with 35W wired charging capabilities.