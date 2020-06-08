Over the years, Apple has been criticised for its purported failure in adapting its smartwatch design. Ever since the first Apple Watch debuted in 2015, it has retained the rectangular with round corners form factor. However, each iteration of the smart wearable introduces a collection of new features. Starting with the 4th-generation model, it introduced the Fall Detection functionality to aid in emergencies. So far, there have been multiple reports of it saving lives since its release in 2018 and the most recent one happened last week.

The report comes from 9to5Mac, which detailed an event wherein a representative from Chandler, Arizona's police department revealed how a man's life was saved by technology. The incident apparently happened on April 23, this year when a 911 call was received by responders. It was described as "computer-enhanced voice" which explained that an Apple Watch user was non-responsive after a fall.

What made it possible for officers to quickly locate the person was the coordinates provided by the wearable. Upon the arrival of personnel from the Chandler Fire Department as well as the authorities, it was determined that he collapsed after fainting. "He would never have been able to provide us his location or any information on what was going on," according to dispatch supervisor Adriana Cacciola. "He wasn't even aware that any help was coming until we were already there."

She later added that "technology is there to help, especially if there is an emergency this could save someone's life and that's what we are looking for — is to help when you can't tell us what you need." Aside from the Fall Detection feature, the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 also ship with an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) function.

In fact, there have been reported cases of people who were allegedly saved by the device after it warned them of problems it has detected. As such, Johnson and Johnson even partnered with the manufacturer to use its Apple Watch for long-term research related to atrial fibrillation in older adults. This three-year study will provide participants who qualify an Apple Watch Series 5, while others can purchase one for a subsidised price instead.