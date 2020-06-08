Based on reports from tech industry pundits, Android smartphones are more prone to problems compared to Apple's iOS devices. Given the huge number of OEMs that are producing handsets relying on Google's operating system, the rate of encountering issues is certainly much higher. Nevertheless, it does not mean that iPhones never experience snags. The latest update has apparently caused some displays to exhibit a strange green tint which affects the whole panel. Meanwhile, the manufacturer has reportedly noted that it might be hardware related instead.

iPhone owners are apparently posting their complaints on message boards, social media, and tech forums among others. This seems to be affecting models with OLED technology such as the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and in certain cases, the iPhone X. Some users claim it happens after they unlock the unit, while others indicate that it is permanent, reports Forbes.

While most state that this bug was first observed as early as iOS version 13.4, the rest likewise acknowledged that it plagued even more iPhones shortly after the iOS 13.5 and iOS 13.5.1. Meanwhile, there are a few who stated that their devices already had it the moment they took it out of the box. As of this writing, there is no clear-cut solution available from Apple.

Another interesting fact about the issue is that upon taking a screenshot and viewing it on another device, the discolouration is not there. Therefore, many point out the possibility that this could be on a hardware level. However, until the Cupertino, California-based tech firm comes up with an answer, it encourages iPhone owners to have their units serviced by authorised establishments to have the display replaced for those still under warranty.

Additionally, it seems that individuals who are testing the iOS 13.5.5 beta are revealing that the display problem persists in some units. With Apple is slated to host its WWDC20 event a few weeks from now, it is of utmost importance that the flaw is addressed before it turns into a huge controversy for the company. The event is expected to debut iOS 14, its features, and hopefully some new products as well.