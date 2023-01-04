The Apple Watch Ultra series will reportedly sport a larger display that adopts an all-new display technology. Apple is expected to unveil the Watch Ultra lineup in 2024.

Now, Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu (via 9To5Mac) claims Apple isn't planning to bring notable upgrades to its smartwatches this year.

Instead, the reports suggest the Cupertino-based tech giant will offer notable upgrades to its wearable series in 2024. In line with this, Apple might unveil the micro LED screen technology next year.

In other words, the Apple Watch Ultra will probably sport a larger screen size. Notably, this could be a major sign that the Ultra model will feature the long-rumoured 2.1-inch micro LED screen.

To those unaware, the current-generation Apple Watch Ultra already sports a large 1.93-inch display. Moreover, the screen of the smart wearable is surrounded by thick bezels.

Regrettably, it is still unclear how is Apple planning to upgrade the next-generation Watch Ultra. Nevertheless, the arrival of micro LED screens could pave the way for some notable changes in future models.

Unsurprisingly, the new screen tech is costlier as compared to the mini LED or OLED displays. Still, it is likely to become mainstream in the coming years.

Apple is likely to ship a lot of Watch Ultra models because it is a niche product. Also, the next-gen Watch Ultra could serve as a device to experiment with newfangled technology.

Eventually, the new tech will extend to the Apple iPhone lineup. In the meantime, details about the Apple Watch Series 9 are still few and far between.

Past leaks suggest the Apple Watch will boast an impressive array of features including blood pressure sensors. Aside from this, the smart wearable will reportedly come with a blood glucose monitor.

On the downside, these features aren't likely to see the light of day anytime soon. Also, it will be interesting to see whether the Watch Ultra will adopt this new tech.