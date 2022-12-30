Apple iPhone 14 series was announced at the Far Out event earlier this year. The lineup has four new models.

Much to the company's chagrin, the iPhone 14 Plus failed to garner popularity among iPhone fans. As a result, it has pretty disappointing sales.

So, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to lower the cost of the upcoming iPhone 15 Plus. Aside from this, Apple might reorganize the iPhone 15 lineup.

Now, tipster yeux1122 (via Naver) claims the American tech firm is planning to adopt a different strategy for the Pro and non-Pro iPhone 15 models.

New strategies for iPhone 15 Plus

According to the report, Apple has two potential plans. As part of the first plan, the company will widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models.

The second plan involves lowering the price of the iPhone 15 Plus model. This piece of vital information comes from industry insiders and supply chain experts.

The starting price of the Plus model is $899. It will be interesting to see whether the vanilla iPhone model will get a price cut as well. The basic iPhone model currently retails for $799.

Apple has been rethinking its iPhone portfolio over the past few years now. The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were the company's first-ever small and large screen-sized iPhone offerings.

The company eventually started to offer four models. This includes a couple of standard and two higher-end versions.

iPhone 15 Plus expected specifications

All iPhone 15 models might feature a display with a pill-shaped Dynamic Island. However, the vanilla and iPhone Plus models aren't likely to sport a high-refresh ProMotion display.

Moreover, the non-Pro iPhone models will probably retain the 60Hz display of the current-gen iPhones. Some reports suggest Apple will ditch the Pro Max variant in favour of an Ultra model next year.

The iPhone 15 Ultra will reportedly house a periscope lens and support 8K video recording. It is worth mentioning here that yeux1122 has a reputation for sharing reliable, as well as misleading information. So, readers are advised to take these speculations with a grain of salt.