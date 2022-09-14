Apple took the wraps off some exciting products at its Far Out event on September 7. The American tech giant gave iPhone fans something to cheer about in the form of the iPhone 14 series. Likewise, Apple unveiled its latest smart wearable models, much to the delight of Apple Watch enthusiasts.

Notably, the company launched a new Watch Ultra model this year. The premium smartwatch has a titanium case and packs a long-lasting battery. Also, Apple launched the Watch 8 and Watch SE 2 with minor upgrades over their predecessors.

Apple did not reveal some vital information, including the exact battery capacity of the new Apple Watch models, at the launch event. Now, the 3C certification website has shed some light on the battery capacities of the new Apple smartwatches. So, let's check out the Apple Watch 8, Watch SE 2, and Watch Ultra battery capacity.

The Watch Ultra is Apple's most premium smartwatch yet. The Watch Ultra carries a steep price of £849 and comes in Starlight, Green, and Orange colour options. However, it is available in a single 49mm variant. The Watch Ultra can offer a battery life of up to 36 hours on regular use. The battery life can be extended up to 60 hours with the new low power mode.

According to the 3C listing, the Apple Watch Ultra uses a 542mAh battery to draw its juices. Now, the Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The 41mm model comes with a 282mAh battery, while the 45mm variant packs a larger 308mAh battery. Furthermore, the Watch 8 is tipped to offer up to 18 hours of battery life even on a single charge.

The Apple Watch 8 has a starting price of £419. Also, you can choose from a wide range of colour options, including Graphite, Gold, and Silver. The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the most affordable smartwatch launched at the Far Out event last week. The Watch SE 2 is available in 40mm and 44mm variants.

The Watch SE 40mm variant comes with a 245mAh battery. However, a 296mAh battery powers up the 44mm model. The smartwatch is available in Silver, Midnight, and Starlight colour options.