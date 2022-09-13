Google is slated to unveil new Pixel-series smartphones next month. The search engine giant will host a launch event on October 6 at 10 AM ET. In the meantime, the Pixel 7 series smartphones have been floating around the rumour mill.

For those unaware, the Pixel 7 series features the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro models. To recall, the camera and display specs of the lineup have already been revealed. Now, details of the storage options for the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro's European variants have surfaced online, courtesy of leaker Roland Quandt.

Quandt claimed both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would be available in two storage options -- 128GB and 256GB. Google might offer the same storage options in a myriad of other regions as well.

The latest leaks suggested the Pixel 7 series will draw inspiration from its predecessor in terms of design. The standard Pixel 7 model will feature two rear-mounted cameras, while the Pro variant will get three cameras on the back.

The Pixel 7 series will reportedly feature a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor and a 13MP Sony IMX38 ultrawide lens on the back. However, the Pro model is tipped to get an additional 48MP telephoto camera. This could be a Samsung GM1 sensor, according to some reports. Upfront, both devices are expected to house a 10.87MP Samsung 3J1 shooter for selfies and video calling.

The Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, sports a smaller 6.4-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both Pixel 7 series phones will reportedly pack the Google Tensor G2 processor under the hood. Moreover, they are likely to boot the latest Android 13 OS. Regrettably, other details regarding the Pixel 7 lineup are still few and far between.

Nevertheless, the American tech giant will be shedding some light on the upcoming devices' specs and features on October 6. Meanwhile, the rumour mill will continue churning out speculations around the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.