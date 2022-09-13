Apple launched its highly-awaited iPhone 14 series smartphones at last week's Far Out event. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been catching flak since for not bringing exciting features to the iPhone 13 successors. To make things worse, Samsung took a dig at Apple by mocking the new iPhones.

One of the most notable features of the iPhone 14 is Dynamic Island, which alludes to a notification area. Dynamic Island is located near the front-mounted cutout that displays vital information. However, Android devices do not feature anything that works like Dynamic Island.

Now, a highly skilled developer has created a notification area for an Android device. Interestingly, it bears a striking resemblance to Dynamic Island. However, the handset doesn't run One UI since it is not made by Samsung.

Instead, Mi Theme Developers have designed this Dynamic Island-like notification area for Xiaomi MIUI. Regrettably, the feature isn't currently available for download since it is pending approval.

However, it was spotted in a short Twitter clip, courtesy of Android Authority. More Android custom UI developers are likely to follow suit and create Dynamic Island-styled notification areas for a myriad of other devices.

In fact, it will be barely surprising to see a third-party Dynamic Island-like notification notch on One UI-backed Samsung devices in the coming days. Moreover, it will be interesting to see what impact the new Dynamic Island feature will have on Android devices in the long run. Also, Apple's Dynamic Island is likely to influence Samsung's One UI software in one way or another.

iPhone 14's Dynamic Island feature has been creating a buzz since it is the most notable upgrade over the iPhone 13 series. The feature could trigger similar ideas for Android devices like the one we saw in the MIUI version of Dynamic Island. In fact, this might be the first of many to come. It will be interesting to see whether Samsung will develop its own interpretation of the Dynamic Island-style notification area.

If the Korean smartphone giant comes up with a similar feature, it will be placed next to the Infinity-O cutout on Samsung smartphones. To recap, the company previously tried to improve the interactivity of the Infinity-O display by adding display cutout notifications for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10. Regrettably, Samsung did not spend a lot of time and energy developing this feature dubbed EdgeLighting+ beyond its basic functions.