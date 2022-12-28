Apple hasn't launched a new iPad mini for quite some time now. Moreover, the American tech giant hasn't confirmed whether it is working on a follow-up.

However, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple is prepping to unveil a new version of the iPad mini. Kuo has also predicted the purported tablet's launch timeline.

According to Kuo, the Cupertino-based company might launch a new iPad mini by the end of 2023. Alternatively, he thinks Apple might launch the tablet in the first half of 2024.

Taking to his Twitter account, the noted Apple analyst shed some light on the new iPad mini's expected specs. In his tweet, Kuo indicated that the processor would be the upcoming tablet's main selling point.

(1/3)

我認為Apple應該不會像先前有些媒體所預測，在2025年用折疊iPad取代iPad mini，這是因為折疊iPad的售價應該會顯著高於iPad mini，因此這樣的取代並不合理。其次，Apple目前正在開發新款iPad mini (主要賣點為配備新處理器)，預計在2023年底或1H24大量出貨。 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 27, 2022

In other words, the new iPad mini will boast updated specifications. On the downside, it will probably lack notable cosmetic changes.

Read more iPhone 15 series rumours: Apple will continue to use Qualcomm 5G modems for future iPhones

Kuo also claims Apple isn't likely to oust the Mini in favour of a foldable iPad in 2025. He believes a foldable device will not turn out to be an attractive replacement to the mini since it will carry a steep price tag.

The popular analyst has a reputation for providing key details about Apple's manufacturing supply chain. Kuo's reports usually turn out to be true.

If Apple's recently surfaced patents are anything to go by, the company could be working on a foldable device. However, the analyst did not shed light on Apple's foldable device.

Top Android manufacturers such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Huawei have already launched at least one foldable device. There are a lot of speculations surrounding an iPhone Fold model.

However, Apple is still mum on its plan to launch a foldable iPhone anytime soon. The current-gen iPad mini went official in September 2021. It comes with an 8.3-inch display and packs a powerful A15 Bionic chip.

Other notable features include a USB-C port, a Touch ID button, and cellular models with 5G support. The iPad mini has a starting price of $499 in the U.S. For this price, you get the 64GB storage variant.