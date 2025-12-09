Rumours swirling around the tech world say that Apple is on the precipice of launching its first foldable iPhone, tentatively dubbed iPhone Fold. Most intriguingly, the iPhone Fold may carry a price tag that will make it the most expensive iPhone yet.

But what is even more shocking and hard to fathom is that early leaks suggest that Samsung, Apple's all-time rival, will actually help design the iPhone Fold.

Apple's iPhone Fold Specs and Samsung's Role

Latest reports suggest the device is past the experimental stage, with preparations underway for mass production. Also, according to recent leaks, the iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 'book-style' foldable design, meaning it would open like a small book.

The inner display is rumoured to be around 7.8 inches, giving it the screen real estate of a compact tablet when unfolded, while the external screen is likely to be about 5.5 inches for standard phone use. A notable point generating excitement among future buyers is the promise of a 'crease-free' inner display. Foldable phones have notoriously struggled with visible folds or creases along the hinge line. Shockingly, this is where Samsung enters the story.

According to reports based on supply chain sources, as cited by the Chinese publication Economic Daily, the inner screen for the iPhone Fold will be supplied by Samsung. At the same time, Apple itself handles the hinge, panel structure, and lamination. The company is apparently planning to use 'liquid metal' components for the hinge to boost durability while retaining a premium, tactile feel.

One of the more surprising aspects of the leaks is indeed Samsung's reported involvement in producing the foldable display for the iPhone Fold. At first glance, it seems counterintuitive that Apple would lean on one of its fiercest competitors, or that Samsung, which owns its own line of foldable phones, would help Apple. Yet, this partnership is not unusual within the supply chain.

Samsung is currently the global leader in foldable OLED panel technology and has spent years refining its manufacturing processes. Moreover, Apple has routinely sourced high-end components from rival companies when it suits its design goals. In this case, Samsung's expertise gives Apple access to a more mature and stable foldable display ecosystem.

Furthermore, it shows that Apple wants to avoid early-generation compromises and is aiming for a far more polished first-generation foldable than most competitors achieved on their first attempt.

On the photography front, rumours suggest the phone could pack up to four cameras, with two 48 MP shooters on the rear and one each on the inner and outer displays. Most surprisingly, unlike recent flagship iPhones, the device may rely on a side button for Touch ID rather than dual Face ID hardware, presumably to save space and simplify the design.

Finally, aesthetically and structurally, the iPhone Fold is expected to feature a titanium or aluminium alloy frame. When folded, the thickness may be between 9.0 and 9.5 mm, which is thin for a foldable device; when unfolded, it might be around 4.5–4.8 mm, according to rumours.

iPhone Fold Price and Release Date

The main point of many of the rumours here is the suggested price. Multiple sources, including recent reports, indicate that Apple might price the iPhone Fold at around $2,400-$2,500 (about £1,950–£2,030).

However, some earlier predictions had estimated a slightly lower starting price in the range of $1,800 to $2,000 (about £1,470–£1,630), which would have positioned the Fold more directly against high-end foldables from rivals such as Samsung, vivo or Motorola.

However, the more recent, higher estimates could mean that Apple is positioning the device firmly at the premium end, arguably more of a luxury device than a mainstream foldable. Furthermore, rumours suggest the price increase is driven by the cost of materials such as a titanium frame, a liquid-metal hinge, a flexible OLED display, and Apple's margin goals.

As for timing, the earliest, most popular shared projections point to a launch in late 2026, possibly alongside the expected iPhone 18 lineup.