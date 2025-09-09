A seismic shift in the life of one of Britain's most adored musicians has just been confirmed: Ed Sheeran is uprooting from the UK to settle his family in the United States.

Ed Sheeran, 34, announced on the '2 Johnnies' podcast that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, along with their daughters Lyra (5) and Jupiter (3), are relocating to the US, driven by the demands of his upcoming tour and the need for stability as a family.

'I'm just about to move to America', he stated. 'I feel like I might be the only person moving to America. I'm going on tour there for a while, and I have a family, so I can't dip in and out. We're going and settling there.'

Touring Imperative and Family Stability

The primary factor behind the move appears to be logistical, a hectic touring schedule that makes constant travel between continents untenable. Settling in the US would provide a stable base for the family as Ed embarks on an extended period of performances. He remarked that, with tour obligations mounting, frequent back-and-forth journeys are no longer feasible.

Moreover, the family is leaving behind their beloved Suffolk estate, known in the media as 'Sheeranville', a luxurious 16-acre countryside compound near Framlingham, featuring a treehouse, gym, studio, private pub, chapel, crypt and tunnel leading to a theatre and listening room.

He asserts that despite this move, the family retains ownership of the estate, ensuring a continued link to their roots.

The relocation isn't without emotional cost. Sheeran is a lifelong supporter and 1.4 per cent shareholder in Ipswich Town football club, which he has personally sponsored. He laments that he'll likely attend only one match this season due to the move, a sentiment rooted in his deep connection to local life. 'I went to almost every game last season... I can only make one this season because I'm moving to the States', he revealed.

Where in the US? Nashville — or New York?

Though a specific city hasn't been confirmed publicly, past statements provide strong clues. Earlier this year, Sheeran expressed that 'Nashville is my favourite city in the States', and described his long-held ambition to move there and 'transition to country' music. 'When you transition to country, you can't transition back. Nashville ... it's always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country', he said on 'Call Her Daddy'.

Yet other reports suggest a more immediate connection with New York. A valuation of approximately $12 million for a luxury apartment in Brooklyn Heights has been widely circulated, indicating his interest in establishing a presence there.

Ed Sheeran's Global Real Estate Mosaic

Sheeran's property portfolio is both vast and varied. His Suffolk estate remains his principal base. Beyond that, he owns properties across the globe: an Italian villa in Umbria, an opulent Notting Hill residence estimated at $27 million, a converted beach-house in Kent, and the aforementioned Brooklyn condominium.

He also previously resided in Tennessee near Nashville, which he still regards fondly as a possible retirement location.

His net worth is estimated at around £300 million ($350 million), providing him the flexibility to navigate immigration and housing transitions with ease.

Cultural Identity and Future Artistic Direction

This move adds another chapter to Sheeran's evolving personal narrative. Raised in Suffolk but culturally influenced by his Irish heritage, he has identified strongly with Ireland, where he spent much of his childhood. He has said, 'I class my culture as Irish ... My first musical experiences were in Ireland ... I identify culturally as Irish, but I was obviously born and raised in Britain.'

His aspiration to change musical genre — from hit-laden pop to authentic country — also marks a pivotal career juncture. The relocation to the US may therefore represent both a professional evolution and a personal declaration of identity.