Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completed their family of four after welcoming a daughter on June 4, and their first child Archie is also "very happy to have a little sister" in his life.

According to a report in People magazine, the royal couple helped their son prepare for the arrival of his sibling by "talking a lot about the baby," even though the toddler who celebrated his second birthday in May this year is "too little to understand."

"He is big enough though that he is now starting to have his own life too. He enjoys preschool and outdoor activities. He will have a fun summer," a source said.

The insider added: "Meghan and Harry are also taking time off to focus on their family."

The couple kept Archie involved in their pregnancy journey in numerous ways. Their baby announcement on Valentine's Day this year read, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother." The toddler also featured in the maternity photoshoot accompanying the announcement, in a picture that showed a pregnant Meghan carrying him in her arms.

Archie will soon be showing his little sister Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten Windsor around their Montecito mansion, where they have several famous children as their neighbours. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who also welcomed baby girl Daisy Dover Bloom in August last year, live just down the road. Harry and Meghan have several other celebrity friends with toddlers in Los Angeles.

The couple have also made it clear that Archie and Lili will be each other's only siblings, just like Harry and his elder brother Prince William. Harry, who had said years ago that he will have a maximum of two children, repeated it in his interview with Oprah Winfrey in March: "To have any child, any one or any two, would be amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? Now we've got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."