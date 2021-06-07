Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who welcomed a daughter on Friday, June 4, won't be releasing pictures of their baby girl anytime soon.

Omid Scobie, co-author of "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family," tweeted on Saturday, "The couple, who will not be sharing a photo at this time, are now on parental leave," reports The Mirror.

When the couple welcomed their first child, son Archie in May 2019, they had to attend a photocall with their newborn just two days after the birth, as is traditional for senior royals. Several of Archie's pictures were released from his christening, while he also accompanied his parents on their royal tour of South Africa when he was just a few months old.

The Sussexes' Instagram account was also filled with several pictures of the toddler, however, they have shied away from showing his face ever since their exit as working royals. The photo released to mark his second birthday on May 6 this year also showed him with his back to the camera. So it doesn't come as a surprise that they aren't too eager to share pictures of their second-born, whom they have named Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

There are several other differences in the way the couple welcomed their two children into the world. They announced the arrival of their daughter in a statement on their charity Archewell's website two days after she was born. Whereas in Archie's case, Buckingham Palace had issued a statement when Meghan went into labour and another announcement soon after the royal was born.

They also gave a personal touch to Lili's birth announcement, contrary to the palace's formal statement about Archie's birth. The pregnancy announcement was also different in both cases. Unlike the palace's formal statement in Archie's case, the couple shared a black and white photo of themselves sitting under a tree in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day this year to reveal they are expecting a baby.

The newborn, eighth in the line of succession to the British throne, is the 11th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II. She is the most senior royal in the current line of succession to be born overseas.