Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly taking legal action against Tatler magazine after it published a cover story claiming that the Duchess of Cambridge is "furious about the larger workload." Earlier this week, Kensington Palace reportedly responded in a rare statement about the magazine story.

The British royal family is not known to respond to claims about their private lives. Daily Mail reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent legal letters to the magazine demanding its profile of the duchess titled, "Catherine the Great" be removed from the internet. However, IBT UK has not been able to independently verify the fact.

Kensington Palace rubbished claims of the magazine and termed the report to be a "string of lies." The palace also said that the article contained a "swathe of inaccuracies and false representations." Besides being particularly "furious" about claims that Kate feels "exhausted and trapped" by the increased workload after Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as full time working royals.

Prince William and Kate are also said to be upset about criticism of her family, her children and her weight.

The cover story of the magazine discussed the rise of the duchess as an indispensable part of the British royal family. They quoted several anonymous friends and sources close to the Cambridges. It went on to call the royal mother-of-three a "kingmaker".

The article by Anna Pasternak even refers to the eating disorders suffered by William's mother Princess Diana and said: "Kate has become perilously thin, just like – some point out – Princess Diana."

"That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It's disgusting. It's sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst. The piece is full of lies. There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton. It's preposterous and downright wrong," a source said speaking to the outlet.

"The whole thing is class snobbery at its very worst. The stuff about [Kate's sister] Pippa is horrible. Tatler may think it's immune from action as it's read by the royals and on every coffee table in every smart home, but it makes no difference. It's ironic that the royals' favourite magazine is being trashed by them. The Duchess is a naturally shy woman who is doing her best," the insider added.