Kensington Palace has reportedly issued a rare response to a recently published magazine story about Kate Middleton. The cover story claims that the Duchess of Cambridge is "furious about the larger workload" she is carrying ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited the British royal family.

The Kensington Palace spokesperson allegedly denied the claims made by the magazine by stating the story "inaccurate" accompanied by "false misrepresentations." "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," the spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly said in a statement , according to ET Online.

The article in question was published by Tatler magazine. The post discussed the rise of the duchess as an indispensable part of the British royal family, quoting several anonymous friends and sources close to the Cambridges. The article went on to call the royal mother-of-three "Catherine the Great" and a "kingmaker."

In addition, the story suggests that sources have revealed that the duchess feels "exhausted and trapped" due to the increased workload after the exit of the Sussexes. It even talks about the much-scrutinised relationship between the two sisters-in-law and confirms the rift is real. There is a detailed description of an incident whereby the two royal mothers expressed disagreement with each other.

Meanwhile, the magazine's editor-in-chief Richard Dennen is defending the story and claims that the Kensington Palace knew about the story. "Tatler's Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the "Catherine the Great" cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false," a spokesperson for the magazine told ET Online.

Meanwhile, Harper Bazaar is reporting that a royal source has confirmed that the palace did not know about the story "until yesterday morning." The palace refrains from making further comments.