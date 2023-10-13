Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has admitted it would have been "risky" to play Lionel Messi for a longer time during their match against Paraguay.

Messi was handed 37 minutes of game time on Thursday as he came off the bench in Argentina's 1-0 win over Paraguay in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. La Albiceleste's Nicolás Otamendi scored the lone goal of the match at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires.

The Argentina captain has been nursing an injury since the last international break, with that issue restricting him to just 72 minutes of game time for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS). Despite that, Messi was still called upon by Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers fixtures this month.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner did not start Argentina's match against Paraguay, but the talented forward was introduced early in the second half. He played a vital role as Argentina secured a hard-fought win.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Argentina boss Scaloni said they'll discuss Messi's situation in the next few days as the Inter Miami star has two more training sessions ahead of their trip to Peru for their final game of this international break.

"It is not discounted that he plays, it is not discounted that he does not play - because I haven't talked about that yet - but today I think it was risky that he could get more minutes than usual.

"We talked about it and we agreed on that and I think it was prudent because we run the risk of having a problem - especially because of the level that the team can show with guys who can contribute other things. We will talk in these days and we will decide," added Scaloni.

Conferencia de prensa de @afa @Argentina con su D.T. Lionel Scaloni tras vencer 1-0 a su similar de @Albirroja en las eliminatorias de la @FIFAWorldCup 2026 todo esto por Pizarra Deportiva Impulsamos Tú Pasión https://t.co/1N1ynDsTVO — pizarrad3portiva (@pizarradeport) October 13, 2023

Messi may play a small part in Argentina's match against Peru on Oct. 17 at Estadio Nacional de Lima, provided he has not suffered any more fitness setbacks.

The 36-year-old forward, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory last year, still has more international duty due in November, but that will be his last competitive game time until the 2024 campaign gets underway in the United States.

Ahead of Argentina's home game against Paraguay, a video surfaced on social media showing Messi scoring a phenomenal goal in training, leaving his own goalkeeper flustered.

Messi scored 11 goals and recorded five assists in 13 appearances for his new club Inter Miami in his maiden season with the MLS side.