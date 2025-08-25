Angelique Boyer, the French-born Mexican telenovela superstar, sparked a social media firestorm over the weekend after false reports claimed she had died.

The 36-year-old actress, adored by fans in Mexico, the United States and across Latin America, quickly became the centre of frantic speculation as the so-called Angelique Boyer death hoax went viral, leaving millions desperate to know the truth.

Angelique Boyer Death Hoax Explained

The rumours about Angelique Boyer's alleged death first appeared in late July and gained momentum throughout August 2025.

Posts began circulating on Facebook and TikTok, with some traced to artificially generated content designed to mimic credible news reports.

These fabricated stories falsely suggested that the actress had died in an accident, allegedly confirmed by a 'family statement.'

News portal Noticieros en Línea quickly debunked the claims, confirming that Boyer is in good health. Nevertheless, the false reports went viral, with hashtags such as #AngeliqueBoyer trending as confused fans sought reassurance.

This is not the first time Boyer has been targeted by fake news, highlighting the growing threat of misinformation amplified by AI-generated content.

Sebastián Rulli and Public Response

Attention soon shifted to Boyer's long-time partner, actor Sebastián Rulli, who has been in a relationship with her since 2014.

Fans closely followed his public appearances and social media activity, expecting a direct response to the rumours.

While Rulli did not issue a formal statement, he and Boyer continued to promote their ongoing projects together, indirectly reassuring audiences that all was well.

The couple's enduring relationship has long been a media focal point, with their on-screen collaborations consistently drawing high ratings.

The death hoax underscored just how invested the public remains in the pair, often described as one of Latin entertainment's most recognisable couples.

Angelique Boyer's Return to Telenovelas in 2025

Far from stepping away from the spotlight, Boyer is entering a new professional phase in 2025. TelevisaUnivision has confirmed that she will headline a modern reimagining of the classic telenovela Doménica Montero. She also features in the anthology series Mujeres Asesinas, now streaming on ViX.

Boyer is currently captivating audiences in El extraño retorno de Diana Salazar, playing dual roles as Diana Salazar and Leonor de Santiago. The fantasy-romance has been a strong performer on ViX, praised for its supernatural themes, historical settings and her undeniable chemistry with Sebastián Rulli.

Production notes reveal the challenges of filming the series' 19th-century scenes, including the restrictive corsets worn during period sequences.

A Career Defined by Resilience and Reinvention

Boyer launched her television career in the early 2000s, rising to fame with her role in Rebelde. Her portrayal of Teresa Chávez in Teresa cemented her reputation as one of the most acclaimed telenovela actresses of her generation. Subsequent hits included Abismo de pasión, Lo que la vida me robó, Tres veces Ana and Amar a muerte.

Over the past two decades, Boyer has won multiple TVyNovelas Awards and People en Español honours, celebrated for her ability to embody complex, multi-layered characters.

Her dedication to demanding roles—such as performing her own acrobatics in Tres veces Ana—has reinforced her image as a fearless and versatile performer.

Why Angelique Boyer Remains a Trending Figure in 2025

Despite being the subject of misinformation, Boyer continues to dominate online searches. Her latest roles, her confirmed participation in Doménica Montero, and her enduring partnership with Sebastián Rulli ensure she remains firmly in the public eye.

The recent death hoax may have unsettled fans, but it also reinforced Boyer's ongoing relevance—both as a powerhouse of Latin American television and as a cultural figure whose every move continues to capture digital headlines.