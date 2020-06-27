UK will mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday, and on the eve of the day, Queen Elizabeth II shared a message. Buckingham Palace released her statement on the occasion. The British monarch is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Queen Elizabeth II expressed her gratitude to those who are serving the nation in the military as well as veterans. "The Duke of Edinburgh and I join many around the United Kingdom in celebrating Armed Forces Day, and the efforts of our military both at home and overseas.

"Today provides an opportunity for thanks, and a recognition of the dedication and risks faced by those serving our nation. We also have cause to thank veterans, who continue to contribute to our way of life, long after they leave the Armed Forces," the statement reads.

The 94-year-old royal adds: "Having had members of my family serve in each of the Armed Services, I know only too well of the pride Service personnel take in their duty. As your Commander-in-Chief, I send my warmest best wishes to you all, your families, and the entire Armed Forces community. Elizabeth R."

This year marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the occasion will be celebrated virtually for the first time in history, reports Hello. The celebrations were supposed to be held in Scarborough, where only the Red Arrows will flypast now. The military bands will perform via the Armed Forces Facebook and Twitter pages.

The Duke of Edinburgh served in the Royal Navy until July 1951 and is still very closely connected to the Armed Forces. When the queen was a young Princess Elizabeth, she served in the Auxiliary territorial Service during the World War II. Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and Charles' sons Princes William and Harry have undertaken military training.