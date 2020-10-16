Armie Hammer recently dropped a comment on his "Call Me By Your Name" co-star Timothee Chalamet's recent post and it got fans excited. Now, the 34-year-old actor is explaining what his comment actually meant.

On Tuesday, Tomothee Chalamet shared a selfie on Instagram. The picture garnered over three million likes and more than 100k comments from fans. However, the star comment that attracted the attention of several followers and likes was made by Hammer. It was liked more than 200k times.

Hammer posted a cryptic comment full of emojis. "OoOOOoOoooo KING S—T!!!" the actor wrote with eggplant, water splash, and heart emojis. The comment seemed to have intrigued fans' interest and promoted more than 10k replies.

During Hammer's interview with Variety, he was asked about the comment he left on Chalamet's post. While some took it as a joke, others were wondering if it is a tease for a sequel to their movie. However, he set the record straight and revealed that it was written in "jest" and he was "actually making fun of people."

"People got so excited," he told the publication. "I don't think they realized I was actually making fun of how ridiculous people sound on the internet now."

Speaking of "Call Me By Your Name's" sequel, the actor said that he hasn't yet received the script. "I still haven't seen a script," the actor said in the interview. "I don't know if there is a script and they're just not giving it to me or if there isn't a script."

In April, director Luca Guadagnino announced the sequel "Find Me." He revealed that the script was in the works.

In related news, Hammer has filed for joint custody of his two children with his wife Elizabeth Chambers. The "Rebecca" star married the television personality in 2011. They share two children Harper Grace and Ford Douglas Armand.

According to The Blast, Hammer has asked Chambers, who is currently residing in the Cayman Islands with their children, to return to the US to complete the custody procedure.

"As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the United States, Elizabeth and Armie elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control. Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now," read the legal documents filed by Hammer.

Hammer and Chambers announced separation in July.