Armie Hammer was fully prepared in a spacesuit as he visited Jimmy Kimmel Live's studio to be its first in-person guest since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Armie Hammer covered himself in a full astronaut suit to join host Jimmy Kimmel for a socially distanced chat on Tuesday. When Kimmel inquired Hammer about his choice of outfit, the actor jokingly explained: "OK, the thing is, I know where I've been. I don't know where you've been."

Kimmel went on to assure Hammer that he is being "tested on a daily basis" for COVID-19 illness. The "Call Me By Your Name" star then suggested that maybe it should be Kimmel wearing the suit as a precautionary measure.

.@ArmieHammer goes where no guest has gone since March! pic.twitter.com/BP1YCxtuQq — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) October 7, 2020

Hammer revealed to the host that he had been "productive" while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic, as he spent his time working with a friend in the construction field. He said: "I've been really fortunate. I mean look, the world's falling apart, it's the apocalypse, but funny enough, my buddy Ashton (Ramsey) bought an old motel out in the desert."

When Kimmel interjected that it might have been the last thing Hammer wanted to do, the actor said: "Do you think I had anything else better going on? I was literally sitting at home picking boogers and seeing how far I could flick them. I was really out of options."

The 34-year-old was appearing on the show to promote his new movie "Rebecca," which will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 21. He said about the movie: "It's a psychological thriller. It's about a young woman played by the amazing Lily James, who meets a guy played by the amazing Armie Hammer."

The romantic thriller directed by Ben Wheatley is based on the famed 1938 gothic novel by Daphne du Maurier, which was previously adapted into a film by Alfred Hitchcock in 1940. The film went on to win two Oscars, including Best Picture.

It tells the story of a newly married young woman (Lily James) who arrives at Manderley in England following a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer). However, when she reaches Maxim's sprawling family estate, she finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife Rebecca whose legacy is kept alive by Manderley's sinister housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).