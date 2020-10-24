Arnold Schwazenegger is feeling "fantastic" after undergoing a heart surgery. The 73-year-old former governor of California said he had been given a new aortic valve. The Hollywood legend is recovering well after the surgery.

The news came as a surprise to his fans and followers. Arnold Schwazenegger thanked Cleveland Clinic team for the surgery.

"I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing status," he captioned a series of pictures that he shared on Twitter. He shared the update with his 4.5 million followers on social media Friday.

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020

"Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! He concluded. The former governor of California, action hero, and reality tv star is doing well and already walking about. This is the "Terminator" actor's second heart surgery in two years. Schwarzenegger didn't reveal the timing of the operation.

In the photos he shared, he is seen giving a thumbs-up to the camera from his hospital bed and also exploring Cleveland.

In May, Schwarzenegger talked about the surgery. He admitted in the online graduation video that he could have died. "The reason why I'm telling you all this is because no matter how successful you are, life will throw obstacles in your path, like it was with my heart surgery or your graduation now."

During his March 2018 heart surgery, Schwarzenegger took long to recover. At that time, he had apulmonary valve originally installed in 1997 to correct a congenital defect. Two weeks after the procedure, he updated fans that he was At that time feeling better, but "not great yet."

"But if you have a very clear vision like I talked about earlier, of exactly what you want to do and who you want to be, you can go and find a way around all of these obstacles. That's what life is all about, overcoming obstacles," the Hollywood legend concluded.