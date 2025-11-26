Pei Chung, a 34-year-old self-styled food influencer who flaunted a luxury lifestyle on Instagram, is now facing deportation after authorities discovered she allegedly overstayed her US student visa.

The immigration crisis now threatening her removal from the country could unfold even faster than the criminal cases stemming from her alleged dine and dash spree across New York.

Chung cultivated an image of effortless glamour online, posting polished restaurant shots, designer handbags and curated plates of high-end cuisine.

But while her followers admired her lavish life, prosecutors say the truth behind her content was far darker.

Restaurants across Brooklyn claim she repeatedly walked out on expensive meals, using her influencer persona as a cover before slipping away without paying.

Visa Overstay Puts Her at Immediate Risk of Removal

Although the theft charges generated headlines, immigration lawyers say Chung's expired student visa is a far more serious problem.

According to attorneys quoted by the New York Post, her visa had long lapsed, placing her out of status under US immigration law. This makes her ineligible to extend, change or adjust her visa from within the country.

Legal experts say that once a person overstays a student visa, the visa becomes void under Section 222(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Anyone who remains in the US after the authorised period begins accruing what the law describes as unlawful presence. Overstays of more than 180 days can trigger a three year ban on re-entry once the person leaves the country. Overstays of a year or more can trigger a ten year entry ban.

In Chung's case, an immigration warrant has reportedly been issued. Even if she posts bail on the criminal charges, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement can take custody of her immediately and place her in detention. Attorneys say the immigration case could move more swiftly than the criminal proceedings and that deportation is now a highly likely outcome.

Lavish Social Media Persona Unravels

Chung built her reputation by posing as a luxury food and lifestyle influencer, often presenting herself at chic restaurants and high-end dining spots.

Behind the scenes, prosecutors say she targeted at least 11 upscale establishments, including Francie Restaurant and Mole Mexican Bar and Grill. Staff at several restaurants say she ordered premium meals, filmed promotional-style content and then left before paying the bill.

Investigators say she sometimes tried to pay with invalid credit cards or offered social media promotion in place of payment. Her alleged pattern of behaviour eventually drew the attention of police, leading to multiple theft of services charges.

Criminal Case Overshadowed by Immigration Threat

Chung remains in custody, but immigration lawyers warn that the criminal charges may ultimately matter less than her visa violation. ICE does not need to wait for the conclusion of her theft cases before taking action.

If she is transferred to immigration custody, Chung may be placed into removal proceedings that could result in her deportation long before a criminal trial takes place.

Attorneys say an overstay of this scale creates significant barriers to remaining in the country. Even if she attempts to contest her case in immigration court, the law offers limited avenues for relief.

Restaurants Voice Frustration as Case Develops

New York's dining community has reacted with anger and disbelief. Many independent and small business owners say the case exposes vulnerabilities within an industry that increasingly relies on influencers for publicity.

Several restaurant owners said they trusted Chung based on her online persona and believed her presence would attract customers, only to find themselves left with unpaid bills.

The case has sparked debate about how easily influencer culture can be manipulated. Critics say the situation shows how social media fame can be used as a tool for deception, leaving restaurants financially harmed and with little recourse.

What Happens Next

Chung's immediate future will depend on the actions of immigration authorities. She could be held in an immigration detention facility if transferred from jail. Removal proceedings may begin quickly. Deportation to her home country is now a strong possibility if immigration officials proceed with the case.

Her once carefully constructed digital persona has crumbled into a stark legal battle, as she now faces not only criminal charges but the looming threat of being swiftly removed from the United States.